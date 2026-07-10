The secret to stopping Erling Haaland? England handed golden blueprint ahead of Norway World Cup quarter-final showdown | Football News

England handed secret formula to stop Erling Haaland ahead of Norway World Cup showdown/ Image: AP

England’s biggest threat ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final against Norway is undoubtedly Erling Haaland himself. The Manchester City striker has emerged as one of the tournament’s biggest threats, scoring seven goals in four matches and sitting just one goal behind Golden Boot leaders Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé. However, former Premier League goalkeeper Brad Friedel believes England’s biggest task may not be stopping Haaland himself, but shutting down the source that has made him so deadly.Norway arrive at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on the back of a historic campaign, reaching their first World Cup quarter-final since 1998 with Haaland leading the charge. Yet Friedel argues that England’s tactical priority should lie elsewhere too, with Arsenal captain Martin Ødegaard identified as the player capable of dictating everything Norway do in possession.

Friedel explains why England must focus on Ødegaard

Haaland’s numbers have been extraordinary throughout the tournament. He scored twice against Iraq in Norway’s opening group-stage match, followed that with another brace against Senegal, added one against Ivory Coast and struck twice again in the memorable 2-1 Round of 16 victory over Brazil.Despite that remarkable scoring record, Friedel believes Norway’s centre-forward cannot be neutralised simply by assigning extra defenders to him.“You can’t just stop Erling Haaland – he doesn’t actually get that many touches in a game – it’s about limiting the service to him,” Friedel told SPORTbible.“If you allow their wingers and full-backs to get into crossing positions, even the best defenders in the world will have a hard time stopping Haaland jumping and getting to the ball in front of his marker.”

Norway’s Erling Haaland (9) shoots and scores their second goal during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Brazil and Norway in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 5, 2026. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

Instead, the former Blackburn Rovers, Liverpool and Tottenham goalkeeper believes England’s midfield must prevent the ball from reaching dangerous areas altogether.“You need to stop the ball arriving to Haaland. Even then, Haaland can create a chance from nothing, he’s so good at that.”

Ødegaard remains Norway’s creative heartbeat



For Friedel, the player England should be most concerned about is Martin Ødegaard.Although the Arsenal captain is yet to score at the 2026 World Cup, his influence has been immense. Operating primarily as an attacking midfielder and deep-lying playmaker, Ødegaard has registered three assists across Norway’s four matches while controlling the tempo of almost every attack.

Norway’s Martin Oedegaard (10) reacts after he battled for the ball with Brazil’s Neymar (10) during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Brazil and Norway in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 5, 2026. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Against Brazil in the Round of 16, he completed all but one of his 53 first-half passes, underlining his ability to dictate possession and progress Norway through midfield.“Martin Ødegaard is the player in the Norway team that gets the most touches, so you have to limit Ødegaard’s involvement,” Friedel explained.“But they are not one dimensional – they have Antonio Nusa, Oscar Bobb… a lot of threats.”The Haaland-Ødegaard partnership has become the defining feature of Norway’s resurgence. Fierce Premier League rivals with Manchester City and Arsenal, the pair transform into one of international football’s most effective attacking combinations when representing their country.While Haaland provides the finishing power, Ødegaard supplies the vision, ball progression and creativity that allow Norway to consistently create high-quality chances.Norway head coach Ståle Solbakken recently described his captain as indispensable.“In our team, he is invaluable,” Solbakken said.“He’s never been a number 10 with Norway. He’s always been a two-way player, being influential in all phases.”“He’s always working the hardest, covering ground and sprints. He’s the trigger. And he decides if we’re playing 4-1-4-1 in defence, or if we’re playing 4-4-2.”

England also possess their own midfield talisman

While Norway’s hopes rest heavily on the Haaland-Ødegaard connection, England will once again look to Jude Bellingham to control proceedings.Friedel believes the Real Madrid midfielder has already developed into one of world football’s elite players, comparing different aspects of his game to some of the greatest midfielders of the modern era.

England’s Jude Bellingham (10) celebrates with teammates after scoring his second goal during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Mexico and England in Mexico City, Sunday, July 5, 2026. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

“Jude Bellingham is right up there among the best I’ve seen. In his movements, he reminds me of Zinedine Zidane. Bellingham is also very good technically in tight areas.”“Jude has that capability of playing the No. 8 and the No. 10, he tracks back, can make a tackle, is good in the air in both boxes and can make decisive defensive clearances if needed too.”“He covers so much of the pitch – in that way I can compare him to Steve Gerrard.”“Let’s see how Bellingham’s career develops, but he’s on a trajectory to lift as many trophies as the likes of Frank Lampard, Paul Scholes or Gerrard.”As England prepare for one of their toughest tests of the tournament, Friedel’s message is straightforward. Haaland’s goals may dominate the headlines, but if Thomas Tuchel’s side can deny Ødegaard the time and space to orchestrate Norway’s attacks, they may have already found the most effective formula for reaching the World Cup semi-finals.