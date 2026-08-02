Top Ent News, Aug 2: Akanksha Choudhary Recalls Casting Couch Ordeal; Kangana Wishes Gen Z On Friendship Day | Web-series News

Last Updated: August 02, 2026, 23:55 IST

Lock Upp 2’s Akanksha Choudhary alleged an influential personality demanded sex in exchange for money. Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut shared Friendship Day wish for ‘Gen Z friends’.

Akanksha Choudhary Recalls Casting Couch Ordeal; Kangana Wishes Gen Z On Friendship Day

Lock Upp 2 contestant Akanksha Choudhary has made serious allegations about an incident she says took place during the early days of her modelling career. Before her elimination from Lock Upp 2, she claimed an influential figure from the beauty pageant industry allegedly demanded sexual favours in exchange for financial assistance. Sharing the incident on the reality show, Akanksha said she was preparing to participate in a beauty pageant but did not have the money needed for garments, training and other expenses. She recalled needing financial support at a time when her family was unable to help.”Mujhe kuch 1-2 lakh chahiye the, for garments, for training fees and whatever else,” she said.

For More: Splitsvilla’s Akanksha Choudhary Was Asked To Have Sex For Money: ‘Mahine Mein 5-6 Baar Karna Padega’

Kangana Ranaut is once again making headlines with her latest social media post. Days after her “Generation Gutter” remark about Gen Z sparked a debate and triggered massive backlash, the actress-politician has now shared a Friendship Day message for the same generation. For the unversed, in July, Kangana had criticised Gen Z protesters who participated in the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest at Jantar Mantar over NEET paper leak and alleged irregularities in the education system. Referring to them as “Generation Gutter”, her comment sparked strong criticism online. Now, just days later, Kangana has shared a ‘peace out’ message for her ‘Gen-Z friends’.

For More: Kangana Ranaut Wishes ‘Gen Z Friends’ On Friendship Day After Backlash Over ‘Generation Gutter’ Remark

Salman Khan’s fans are in for a treat as the Bollywood superstar has finally made a special appearance on the reality show ‘Alliance’ to support his younger brother, Sohail Khan. While the episode hasn’t premiered yet, the latest promo gives a sneak-peek of Salman exuding swag while making his entry, and leaving contestants awestruck. He was seen sharing a heartfelt conversation with Sohail, after which he turned to the other contestants and jokingly asked if they were giving his younger brother any stress. Salman also seemingly took a cheeky swipe at Lock Upp 2 and its host Riteish Deshmukh, leaving everyone amused.

For More: Salman Khan Finally Enters Alliance, Takes Hilarious Dig At Lock Upp 2: ‘Riteish Ki Naukri Khatre Mein…’

India’s Got Latent Season 2 Episode 4, featuring Karan Aujla, Tanmay Bhat, Rahul Dua, Gurleen Pannu and host Samay Raina on the judging panel, had plenty of memorable moments. But it was contestant Gaurav Madan who emerged as the biggest highlight after winning the episode with a hilarious musical act that had the entire panel in splits.

For More: India’s Got Latent: Gaurav Madan Leaves Karan Aujla, Samay Raina In Splits With ‘Kamzoriyaan’ Song, Gets A 10

A routine movie outing reportedly took an ugly turn after an alleged spoiler incident disrupted a screening of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. A video purportedly showing a fight inside a cinema hall has gone viral on social media, with users claiming the altercation began after one viewer repeatedly revealed upcoming scenes from the film to those seated nearby.

For More: Spider-Man: Brand New Day Screening Erupts Into Fight After Viewer Allegedly Shares Spoilers; Video Goes Viral

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First Published: August 02, 2026, 23:55 IST

News movies web-series Top Ent News, Aug 2: Akanksha Choudhary Recalls Casting Couch Ordeal; Kangana Wishes Gen Z On Friendship Day