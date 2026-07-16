শুক্রবার, ১৭ জুলাই ২০২৬, ১১:১৬ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
যুক্তরাজ্য থেকে আইনে স্নাতক ডিগ্রি নিলেন ইউসুফ হোসেন লেনিন Jasprit Bumrah scripts never-seen-before England record with first-ball stunner | Cricket News Sonakshi Sinha Backs Sonam Wangchuk; Sohail Khan Reveals He Was Sexually Harassed As A Child | Bollywood News হেলিকপ্টারে রংপুরে গিয়ে আবু সাইদের কবর জিয়ারত করলেন শিবির সভাপতি রথযাত্রায় উৎসবমুখর ঠাকুরগাঁও, শোভাযাত্রায় ভক্তদের ঢল বিশেষজ্ঞ চিকিৎসক সংকটে চাঁপাইনবাবগঞ্জ জেলা হাসপাতাল, ভোগান্তিতে রোগীরা মাতৃত্বের সময় ৪০% উপস্থিতিতেও পরীক্ষা দিতে পারবেন রাবির নারী শিক্ষার্থীরা Lionel Messi vs Kylian Mbappé: Argentina captain breaks World Cup record to seize Golden Boot lead | Football News Fact Check: Deepika Padukone Supports Sonam Wangchuk’s Hunger Strike? Truth Behind Viral ‘Failed Leader’ Post | Bollywood News ‘সংসদ হোক সাধারণ মানুষের আশা-আকাঙ্ক্ষার মিলনমেলা’
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বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Sonakshi Sinha Backs Sonam Wangchuk; Sohail Khan Reveals He Was Sexually Harassed As A Child | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ১৭ জুলাই, ২০২৬
  • ৪৬ সময় দেখুন
Sonakshi Sinha Backs Sonam Wangchuk; Sohail Khan Reveals He Was Sexually Harassed As A Child | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

Sonakshi Sinha backs Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike, while Sohail Khan reveals he endured childhood sexual harassment and stayed silent for years.

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Sonakshi Sinha backs Sonam Wangchuk amid his hunger strike, as Sohail Khan recalls hiding childhood sexual harassment from his family for years.

Sonakshi Sinha backs Sonam Wangchuk amid his hunger strike, as Sohail Khan recalls hiding childhood sexual harassment from his family for years.

Sonakshi Sinha has issued a strongly-worded video statement to back Sonam Wangchuk, who is currently observing a hunger strike in New Delhi amid the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests. In her video, Sinha expressed concerns for Wangchuk’s health and said, “I’ve never given a statement out like this, but today we can’t ignore him. Sonam Wangchuk. We all know him. We know what he has done for our country, what his achievements are and how many awards he has won.”

For More: ‘Main Anti-National Nahi Hu’: Sonakshi Sinha Issues Strong Statement To Back Sonam Wangchuk

Sohail Khan has spoken publicly about being sexually harassed as a child, revealing that he carried the experience alone for years before finally telling his father as an adult.

For More: Sohail Khan Reveals He Was Sexually Harassed As A Child: ‘I Was So Embarassed To Say It’

The journey of Hera Pheri 3 has been anything but smooth. One of the biggest setbacks came in 2025 when Paresh Rawal unexpectedly announced that he was stepping away from the much-awaited comedy. His exit triggered a legal battle after Akshay Kumar, who is also backing the film as a producer, served him with a ₹25 crore legal notice, alleging breach of contract. The controversy dominated headlines for months before the two sides eventually resolved, paving the way for Paresh’s return to the project. Despite that, Hera Pheri 3 is still facing roadblocks, with the franchise’s ownership rights remaining tied up in legal disputes. Now, Paresh has broken his silence on the entire episode, sharing what unfolded behind closed doors and explaining what prompted him to initially walk away from the film.

For More: Paresh Rawal Reveals Why He Quit Hera Pheri 3, Reacts To Akshay Kumar’s Rs 25 Crore Legal Notice

Actor Priyanka Chopra has secured a nomination for Best Actress in an Action Movie for her performance in ‘The Bluff’ at the 2026 Critics Choice Super Awards, adding another international recognition to her growing list of accolades.

For More: Critics Choice Super Awards: Priyanka Chopra Gets Best Actress Nod, Superman Leads Nominations | Full List

Shilpa Shinde has once again addressed her Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain exit in the recent episode of Lock Upp 2. The actress made some shocking claims during her recent interaction with Varun Yadav and alleged that she was sent a fake MMS video after her exit from the sitcom. Shilpa mentioned that while she was initially left shocked, she then rushed to the cyber crime unit to trace the original clip on which her faced was edited.

For More: Shilpa Shinde Was Sent A Fake MMS After Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Exit: ‘Mere Changing Room Se…’

The film Hera Pheri 3 is currently stalled due to ongoing legal disputes over franchise ownership rights and contractual obligations. Akshay Kumar’s production house, Cape of Good Films LLP, has reportedly acquired exclusive worldwide rights to produce and exploit the film.

About the Author

Yatamanyu Narain

Yatamanyu NarainSub-Editor

Yatamanyu Narain is a Sub-Editor at News18.com with a passion for all things entertainment. Whether he\’s breaking the latest Bollywood news or chatting with rising stars in the OTT world, he’s always…Read More

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এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
যুক্তরাজ্য থেকে আইনে স্নাতক ডিগ্রি নিলেন ইউসুফ হোসেন লেনিন

যুক্তরাজ্য থেকে আইনে স্নাতক ডিগ্রি নিলেন ইউসুফ হোসেন লেনিন

হেলিকপ্টারে রংপুরে গিয়ে আবু সাইদের কবর জিয়ারত করলেন শিবির সভাপতি

হেলিকপ্টারে রংপুরে গিয়ে আবু সাইদের কবর জিয়ারত করলেন শিবির সভাপতি

রথযাত্রায় উৎসবমুখর ঠাকুরগাঁও, শোভাযাত্রায় ভক্তদের ঢল

রথযাত্রায় উৎসবমুখর ঠাকুরগাঁও, শোভাযাত্রায় ভক্তদের ঢল

Fact Check: Deepika Padukone Supports Sonam Wangchuk’s Hunger Strike? Truth Behind Viral ‘Failed Leader’ Post | Bollywood News

Fact Check: Deepika Padukone Supports Sonam Wangchuk’s Hunger Strike? Truth Behind Viral ‘Failed Leader’ Post | Bollywood News

‘সংসদ হোক সাধারণ মানুষের আশা-আকাঙ্ক্ষার মিলনমেলা’

‘সংসদ হোক সাধারণ মানুষের আশা-আকাঙ্ক্ষার মিলনমেলা’

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