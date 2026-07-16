Sonakshi Sinha Backs Sonam Wangchuk; Sohail Khan Reveals He Was Sexually Harassed As A Child | Bollywood News

Last Updated: July 17, 2026, 00:05 IST

Sonakshi Sinha backs Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike, while Sohail Khan reveals he endured childhood sexual harassment and stayed silent for years.

Sonakshi Sinha backs Sonam Wangchuk amid his hunger strike, as Sohail Khan recalls hiding childhood sexual harassment from his family for years.

Sonakshi Sinha has issued a strongly-worded video statement to back Sonam Wangchuk, who is currently observing a hunger strike in New Delhi amid the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests. In her video, Sinha expressed concerns for Wangchuk’s health and said, “I’ve never given a statement out like this, but today we can’t ignore him. Sonam Wangchuk. We all know him. We know what he has done for our country, what his achievements are and how many awards he has won.”

For More: ‘Main Anti-National Nahi Hu’: Sonakshi Sinha Issues Strong Statement To Back Sonam Wangchuk

Sohail Khan has spoken publicly about being sexually harassed as a child, revealing that he carried the experience alone for years before finally telling his father as an adult.

For More: Sohail Khan Reveals He Was Sexually Harassed As A Child: ‘I Was So Embarassed To Say It’

The journey of Hera Pheri 3 has been anything but smooth. One of the biggest setbacks came in 2025 when Paresh Rawal unexpectedly announced that he was stepping away from the much-awaited comedy. His exit triggered a legal battle after Akshay Kumar, who is also backing the film as a producer, served him with a ₹25 crore legal notice, alleging breach of contract. The controversy dominated headlines for months before the two sides eventually resolved, paving the way for Paresh’s return to the project. Despite that, Hera Pheri 3 is still facing roadblocks, with the franchise’s ownership rights remaining tied up in legal disputes. Now, Paresh has broken his silence on the entire episode, sharing what unfolded behind closed doors and explaining what prompted him to initially walk away from the film.

For More: Paresh Rawal Reveals Why He Quit Hera Pheri 3, Reacts To Akshay Kumar’s Rs 25 Crore Legal Notice

Actor Priyanka Chopra has secured a nomination for Best Actress in an Action Movie for her performance in ‘The Bluff’ at the 2026 Critics Choice Super Awards, adding another international recognition to her growing list of accolades.

For More: Critics Choice Super Awards: Priyanka Chopra Gets Best Actress Nod, Superman Leads Nominations | Full List

Shilpa Shinde has once again addressed her Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain exit in the recent episode of Lock Upp 2. The actress made some shocking claims during her recent interaction with Varun Yadav and alleged that she was sent a fake MMS video after her exit from the sitcom. Shilpa mentioned that while she was initially left shocked, she then rushed to the cyber crime unit to trace the original clip on which her faced was edited.

For More: Shilpa Shinde Was Sent A Fake MMS After Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Exit: ‘Mere Changing Room Se…’

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What is the current status of the Hera Pheri 3 legal disputes? The film Hera Pheri 3 is currently stalled due to ongoing legal disputes over franchise ownership rights and contractual obligations. Akshay Kumar’s production house, Cape of Good Films LLP, has reportedly acquired exclusive worldwide rights to produce and exploit the film. How will Priyanka Chopra’s nomination impact her Hollywood career? Priyanka Chopra has received a nomination for Best Actress in an Action Movie for her role in ‘The Bluff’ at the 2026 Critics Choice Super Awards. This nomination adds to her international recognitions.

About the Author Sub-Editor Yatamanyu Narain Yatamanyu Narain is a Sub-Editor at News18.com with a passion for all things entertainment. Whether he\’s breaking the latest Bollywood news or chatting with rising stars in the OTT world, he’s always…Read More

News movies bollywood Sonakshi Sinha Backs Sonam Wangchuk; Sohail Khan Reveals He Was Sexually Harassed As A Child