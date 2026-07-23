‘It Felt Like She Visited Us’: Friends Star Lisa Kudrow Shares Chilling Story From The Night Her Mother Died | Hollywood News

Last Updated: July 23, 2026, 06:09 IST

Kudrow detailed how an unexpected series of coincidences immediately following her mother’s death brought profound comfort to her family during a period of intense grief

Shortly after her mother’s death, a sequence of synchronised, unexpected occurrences unfolded across different locations, waking up multiple family members almost simultaneously. File image

Emmy Award-winning actress Lisa Kudrow has shared a deeply personal story about the aftermath of her mother’s death, describing a series of unusual events that left her convinced her mother visited family members to say goodbye.

Speaking candidly on a podcast, the Friends star reflected on the passing of her mother, Nedra Stern, who died in February 2020 just as the global Covid pandemic was beginning to take hold. Kudrow detailed how an unexpected series of coincidences immediately following her mother’s death brought profound comfort to her family during a period of intense grief.

Unexplainable Events Across Distance

Kudrow recalled that her mother passed away peacefully at home. Shortly after her death, a sequence of synchronised, unexpected occurrences unfolded across different locations, waking up multiple family members almost simultaneously.

According to Kudrow, her brother, who lived in a different house, woke up at the exact time of their mother’s passing due to an unusual disturbance in his bedroom. Meanwhile, Kudrow herself experienced a sudden, unexplainable awakening at the same moment. The uncanny timing across different households led the family to believe that Stern’s spirit had briefly “flown around” to bid a final farewell to her children before departing.

Navigating Loss on the Eve of a Pandemic

The emotional weight of Stern’s death was compounded by the extraordinary global timing. Passing away in early 2020, just weeks before widespread lockdowns were implemented across North America, the family faced severe restrictions on holding traditional memorial services and gathering with loved ones.

Kudrow noted that while the onset of the pandemic prevented a large funeral, the bizarre, comforting experience shared between her and her brother provided a unique sense of closure. The actress described the event as a surreal reminder of enduring familial bonds that transcend physical distance.

The Lasting Impact of Spiritual Comfort

For Kudrow, sharing the experience publicly offered a rare, intimate look into her personal life away from the Hollywood spotlight. Known globally for her comedic roles, her open reflection on grief, loss, and afterlife phenomena resonated strongly with fans navigating their own personal losses.

Kudrow emphasised that regardless of how outsiders might interpret such events, the shared experience gave her family a powerful sense of reassurance during one of the most challenging periods of their lives. The story serves as a poignant reminder of the unexplainable ways people often find peace amid profound loss.

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What unusual events did Lisa Kudrow’s family experience? Lisa Kudrow’s family found comfort through a series of coincidences following her mother’s death in February 2020, which she felt was her mother visiting them to say goodbye. Her brother woke up at the exact time of their mother’s passing due to an unusual disturbance.

About the Author Pathikrit Sen Gupta Pathikrit Sen Gupta is a Senior Associate Editor with News18.com and likes to cut a long story short. He writes sporadically on Politics, Sports, Global Affairs, Space, Entertainment, And Food. He tra…Read More

News movies hollywood ‘It Felt Like She Visited Us’: Friends Star Lisa Kudrow Shares Chilling Story From The Night Her Mother Died