‘I Would Be Ashamed’: Translator Emily Wilson Rips Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey | World News

Last Updated: July 29, 2026, 04:02 IST

Wilson slammed the $250 million epic for abysmal writing and emotional superficiality

Instead of the wily, manipulative survivor of Homeric lore, Wilson described Nolan’s protagonist as a simplified action hero who feels bad about being an action hero. Image/X

Renowned classicist and translator Emily Wilson has launched a scathing critique of Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster adaptation of The Odyssey. Despite Nolan previously citing Wilson’s celebrated 2017 translation as a key inspiration for the film, the University of Pennsylvania professor declared she “would be ashamed to have written any part of this script”, slamming the $250 million epic for abysmal writing and emotional superficiality.

‘An Uncomplicated Man’: A Flattened Hero

Writing in a blistering review for the London Review of Books, Wilson argued that Nolan stripped Homer’s ancient epic of its psychological, political, and ethical depth. While Nolan praised the opening line of Wilson’s translation—”Tell me about a complicated man”—the translator asserted that the film completely fails to deliver on that premise.

Instead of the wily, manipulative survivor of Homeric lore, Wilson described Nolan’s protagonist as a simplified action hero who feels bad about being an action hero. Rather than relying on wit and intellect, the cinematic hero is reduced to a guilt-ridden grunt marching doggedly across dramatic landscapes.

Diminished Characters and ‘Fireworks’ Storytelling

Wilson’s critique extended heavily to the film’s handling of supporting characters and iconic mythic episodes:

Sidelined Female Leads: Penelope is reduced to a passive figure with no agency, while Calypso is transformed into an unpaid therapist comforting a traumatised hero.

Neutralised Monsters: Iconic encounters, such as the tricking of the Cyclops Polyphemus, lose their narrative bite because key antagonists are stripped of intelligence and agency.

Spectacle Over Substance: Likening the cinematic spectacle to an elaborate fireworks display, Wilson noted that while the visual effects and sound design are grand, the emotional core remains entirely hollow.

A Silver Lining for Literature

Despite her scathing assessment of the screenplay, Wilson acknowledged one major benefit of the cinematic release. The blockbuster has sparked renewed global interest in ancient Greek literature, driving readership back to classical texts and boosting sales of translations worldwide.

Ultimately, while Nolan’s spectacle continues to draw crowds to cinemas, Wilson’s verdict remains firm: grand visual scale cannot compensate for a story that has lost its soul.

Handpicked stories, in your inbox A newsletter with the best of our journalism submit

About the Author Pathikrit Sen Gupta Pathikrit Sen Gupta is a Senior Associate Editor with News18.com and likes to cut a long story short. He writes sporadically on Politics, Sports, Global Affairs, Space, Entertainment, And Food. He tra…Read More

News world ‘I Would Be Ashamed’: Translator Emily Wilson Rips Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey

Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Read More