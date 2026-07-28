বুধবার, ২৯ জুলাই ২০২৬, ১০:০১ পূর্বাহ্ন
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‘I Would Be Ashamed’: Translator Emily Wilson Rips Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey | World News CWG 2026: Gulveer Singh creates history, becomes first Indian to win Men’s 10,000m medal | Commonwealth Games News সিরাজগঞ্জে নিরাপত্তা ও ন্যায়বিচারের দাবিতে অনশন ক্ষুদ্র নৃগোষ্ঠীর অধিকার ও জীবনমান উন্নয়নে সরকার কাজ করছে : মির্জা ফখরুল ইরানের সঙ্গে ‘বন্ধুত্বপূর্ণ’ আলোচনার দাবি ট্রাম্পের, যুক্তরাষ্ট্র সফরে নেতানিয়াহু Sarvesh Kushare scripts history, becomes first Indian to win silver in men’s high jump in Commonwealth Games | Commonwealth Games News চট্টগ্রামে এআই ব্যবহার করে নকল, এইচএসসি পরীক্ষার্থী বহিষ্কার Top Ent News, July 27: Ram Kapoor Helped His Father Plan His Death; Delhi HC Orders Kala Hiran Teaser Removal | Bollywood News জুলাইয়ের সম্মিলিত চেতনা রাজনৈতিক ইতিহাসের মূল্যবান সম্পদ: রিজভী ভূঞাপুরে দেড় শতাধিক অবৈধ চায়না জাল জব্দ করে তা জন সম্মুখনে আগুনে পুড়িয়ে ধ্বংস
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‘I Would Be Ashamed’: Translator Emily Wilson Rips Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey | World News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বুধবার, ২৯ জুলাই, ২০২৬
  • ৩৭ সময় দেখুন
‘I Would Be Ashamed’: Translator Emily Wilson Rips Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey | World News


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Wilson slammed the $250 million epic for abysmal writing and emotional superficiality

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Instead of the wily, manipulative survivor of Homeric lore, Wilson described Nolan’s protagonist as a simplified action hero who feels bad about being an action hero. Image/X

Instead of the wily, manipulative survivor of Homeric lore, Wilson described Nolan’s protagonist as a simplified action hero who feels bad about being an action hero. Image/X

Renowned classicist and translator Emily Wilson has launched a scathing critique of Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster adaptation of The Odyssey. Despite Nolan previously citing Wilson’s celebrated 2017 translation as a key inspiration for the film, the University of Pennsylvania professor declared she “would be ashamed to have written any part of this script”, slamming the $250 million epic for abysmal writing and emotional superficiality.

‘An Uncomplicated Man’: A Flattened Hero

Writing in a blistering review for the London Review of Books, Wilson argued that Nolan stripped Homer’s ancient epic of its psychological, political, and ethical depth. While Nolan praised the opening line of Wilson’s translation—”Tell me about a complicated man”—the translator asserted that the film completely fails to deliver on that premise.

Instead of the wily, manipulative survivor of Homeric lore, Wilson described Nolan’s protagonist as a simplified action hero who feels bad about being an action hero. Rather than relying on wit and intellect, the cinematic hero is reduced to a guilt-ridden grunt marching doggedly across dramatic landscapes.

Diminished Characters and ‘Fireworks’ Storytelling

Wilson’s critique extended heavily to the film’s handling of supporting characters and iconic mythic episodes:

  • Sidelined Female Leads: Penelope is reduced to a passive figure with no agency, while Calypso is transformed into an unpaid therapist comforting a traumatised hero.
  • Neutralised Monsters: Iconic encounters, such as the tricking of the Cyclops Polyphemus, lose their narrative bite because key antagonists are stripped of intelligence and agency.
  • Spectacle Over Substance: Likening the cinematic spectacle to an elaborate fireworks display, Wilson noted that while the visual effects and sound design are grand, the emotional core remains entirely hollow.

A Silver Lining for Literature

Despite her scathing assessment of the screenplay, Wilson acknowledged one major benefit of the cinematic release. The blockbuster has sparked renewed global interest in ancient Greek literature, driving readership back to classical texts and boosting sales of translations worldwide.

Ultimately, while Nolan’s spectacle continues to draw crowds to cinemas, Wilson’s verdict remains firm: grand visual scale cannot compensate for a story that has lost its soul.

About the Author

Pathikrit Sen Gupta

Pathikrit Sen Gupta

Pathikrit Sen Gupta is a Senior Associate Editor with News18.com and likes to cut a long story short. He writes sporadically on Politics, Sports, Global Affairs, Space, Entertainment, And Food. He tra…Read More

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