বুধবার, ১৫ জুলাই ২০২৬, ১০:৩১ পূর্বাহ্ন
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Lamine Yamal scripts European football history after France win with record no one has ever matched | Football News ‘জুলাই শহিদদের কাছে আমরা চিরঋণী’ Aamir Khan Faces Fatwa For Marrying Gauri Spratt, Alia Bhatt Joins Tumbbad 2 | Bollywood News Detention of a 95-Year-Old Religious Leader Damages Korea’s Reputation: European Scholars of Religion Call for the Release of Chairman Lee Man-hee কর্মশালায় বক্তারা / দেশে ৭১ শতাংশ মৃত্যুর কারণ অসংক্রামক রোগ, এফওপিএল নীতিমালা বাস্তবায়নের দাবি শিক্ষামন্ত্রীর পদত্যাগ দাবিতে ঢাকা বোর্ডের সামনে শিক্ষার্থীরা সচেতনতা কার্যক্রমে জাতীয় স্বীকৃতি, সেরা চারে ঠাকুরগাঁও লিগ্যাল এইড হরমুজ প্রণালিতে ট্যাংকারে ইরানের হামলায় ভারতীয় নাবিক নিহত, আহত ৮ ‘We were talking at nets about…’: Shubman Gill opens up on 2027 World Cup planning with Virat Kohli | Cricket News ‘মাদকের মূল হোতারা বসে সংসদে, ধরা পড়ে কেবল বাহকরা’
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Aamir Khan Faces Fatwa For Marrying Gauri Spratt, Alia Bhatt Joins Tumbbad 2 | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বুধবার, ১৫ জুলাই, ২০২৬
  • ৩৮ সময় দেখুন
Aamir Khan Faces Fatwa For Marrying Gauri Spratt, Alia Bhatt Joins Tumbbad 2 | Bollywood News


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Aamir Khan faces fatwa after marrying Gauri Spratt. Alia Bhatt joins Tumbbad 2. Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat expansion approved. Jr NTR denies political entry.

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Aamir Khan Faces Fatwa For Marrying Gauri Spratt, Alia Bhatt Joins Tumbbad 2

Aamir Khan Faces Fatwa For Marrying Gauri Spratt, Alia Bhatt Joins Tumbbad 2

Aamir Khan is facing a fatwa just days after marrying Gauri Spratt, his third wife, in an intimate ceremony on July 5, 2026. Maulana Ibrahim Hussain, the Shahi Chief Mufti of the Muslim Personal Darul Ifta, has objected to the marriage, saying it goes against Sharia because Gauri is not Muslim.

Read More: Fatwa Issued Against Aamir Khan For Marrying ‘Non-Muslim’ Gauri Spratt, Chief Mufti Calls It ‘Haraam’

It’s confirmed! Alia Bhatt has joined Sohum Shah starrer Tumbbad 2. On Tuesday, Sohum took to his Instagram handle and confirmed the same as he shared a couple of photos with the actress. In the photos, Alia and Sohum were seen twinning in black as they posed for the cameras. In the caption of his post, Sohum wrote, “A new chapter unfolds. Welcome to #Tumbbad2, @aliaabhatt.”

Read More: Alia Bhatt Joins Tumbbad 2, Says She Is ‘Excited’ To Join Sohum Shah Starrer

In a big relief for Shah Rukh Khan, the Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea challenging the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance granted for the addition of two floors to Bollywood superstar’s Mumbai residence, Mannat. A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana refused to interfere with an order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that had rejected the challenge.

Read More: Shah Rukh Khan Can Add 2 More Floors To Mannat, Supreme Court Rejects Plea Challenging Expansion

Anupam Kher has come out, defending his comments regarding the Ram Mandir donation ‘theft’. The actor, who recently called the issue ‘very small’, released a video statement on Monday night and clarified that he will stand by what he stated. Kher claimed that some people are stretching his comments only to create a controversy and sent out a strong message saying, ‘I am not scared’.

Read More: Anupam Kher Defends His Ram Mandir Theft Comment Amid Backlash: ‘I Am Not Scared’ | Watch

Actor Jr NTR’s team has denied rumours about his political entry, confirming his upcoming event in Tirupati on July 18 has nothing to do with politics. The clarification came after reports claimed the actor would make a major political announcement during the programme. According to his team, the event is part of the #OoruVaada initiative and is focused on a social cause. They have also said it should not be seen as a political launch.

Read More: Jr NTR’s Team Denies Political Entry Rumours, Clarifies What July 18 Tirupati Event Is Really About

A fatwa has been issued against Aamir Khan by Maulana Ibrahim Hussain, the Shahi Chief Mufti of the Muslim Personal Darul Ifta, following his marriage to Gauri Spratt on July 5, 2026. The fatwa states the marriage is against Sharia as Gauri is not Muslim.

About the Author

Shreyanka Mazumdar

Shreyanka Mazumdar

Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving into the glitz and glamour of the entertainment wo…Read More

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অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
‘জুলাই শহিদদের কাছে আমরা চিরঋণী’

‘জুলাই শহিদদের কাছে আমরা চিরঋণী’

Detention of a 95-Year-Old Religious Leader Damages Korea’s Reputation: European Scholars of Religion Call for the Release of Chairman Lee Man-hee

Detention of a 95-Year-Old Religious Leader Damages Korea’s Reputation: European Scholars of Religion Call for the Release of Chairman Lee Man-hee

সচেতনতা কার্যক্রমে জাতীয় স্বীকৃতি, সেরা চারে ঠাকুরগাঁও লিগ্যাল এইড

সচেতনতা কার্যক্রমে জাতীয় স্বীকৃতি, সেরা চারে ঠাকুরগাঁও লিগ্যাল এইড

হরমুজ প্রণালিতে ট্যাংকারে ইরানের হামলায় ভারতীয় নাবিক নিহত, আহত ৮

হরমুজ প্রণালিতে ট্যাংকারে ইরানের হামলায় ভারতীয় নাবিক নিহত, আহত ৮

‘মাদকের মূল হোতারা বসে সংসদে, ধরা পড়ে কেবল বাহকরা’

‘মাদকের মূল হোতারা বসে সংসদে, ধরা পড়ে কেবল বাহকরা’

Ranveer Singh To Begin Pralay Shoot In August?; Varun Badola Calls Satluj Ban ‘Robbery Under Broad Daylight’ | Bollywood News

Ranveer Singh To Begin Pralay Shoot In August?; Varun Badola Calls Satluj Ban ‘Robbery Under Broad Daylight’ | Bollywood News

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