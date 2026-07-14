Aamir Khan Faces Fatwa For Marrying Gauri Spratt, Alia Bhatt Joins Tumbbad 2 | Bollywood News

Last Updated: July 14, 2026, 23:51 IST

Aamir Khan faces fatwa after marrying Gauri Spratt. Alia Bhatt joins Tumbbad 2. Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat expansion approved. Jr NTR denies political entry.

Aamir Khan Faces Fatwa For Marrying Gauri Spratt, Alia Bhatt Joins Tumbbad 2

Aamir Khan is facing a fatwa just days after marrying Gauri Spratt, his third wife, in an intimate ceremony on July 5, 2026. Maulana Ibrahim Hussain, the Shahi Chief Mufti of the Muslim Personal Darul Ifta, has objected to the marriage, saying it goes against Sharia because Gauri is not Muslim.

Read More: Fatwa Issued Against Aamir Khan For Marrying ‘Non-Muslim’ Gauri Spratt, Chief Mufti Calls It ‘Haraam’

It’s confirmed! Alia Bhatt has joined Sohum Shah starrer Tumbbad 2. On Tuesday, Sohum took to his Instagram handle and confirmed the same as he shared a couple of photos with the actress. In the photos, Alia and Sohum were seen twinning in black as they posed for the cameras. In the caption of his post, Sohum wrote, “A new chapter unfolds. Welcome to #Tumbbad2, @aliaabhatt.”

Read More: Alia Bhatt Joins Tumbbad 2, Says She Is ‘Excited’ To Join Sohum Shah Starrer

In a big relief for Shah Rukh Khan, the Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea challenging the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance granted for the addition of two floors to Bollywood superstar’s Mumbai residence, Mannat. A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana refused to interfere with an order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that had rejected the challenge.

Read More: Shah Rukh Khan Can Add 2 More Floors To Mannat, Supreme Court Rejects Plea Challenging Expansion

Anupam Kher has come out, defending his comments regarding the Ram Mandir donation ‘theft’. The actor, who recently called the issue ‘very small’, released a video statement on Monday night and clarified that he will stand by what he stated. Kher claimed that some people are stretching his comments only to create a controversy and sent out a strong message saying, ‘I am not scared’.

Read More: Anupam Kher Defends His Ram Mandir Theft Comment Amid Backlash: ‘I Am Not Scared’ | Watch

Actor Jr NTR’s team has denied rumours about his political entry, confirming his upcoming event in Tirupati on July 18 has nothing to do with politics. The clarification came after reports claimed the actor would make a major political announcement during the programme. According to his team, the event is part of the #OoruVaada initiative and is focused on a social cause. They have also said it should not be seen as a political launch.

Read More: Jr NTR’s Team Denies Political Entry Rumours, Clarifies What July 18 Tirupati Event Is Really About

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What are the implications of the fatwa against Aamir Khan? A fatwa has been issued against Aamir Khan by Maulana Ibrahim Hussain, the Shahi Chief Mufti of the Muslim Personal Darul Ifta, following his marriage to Gauri Spratt on July 5, 2026. The fatwa states the marriage is against Sharia as Gauri is not Muslim. Will Alia Bhatt’s role in Tumbbad 2 be significant? Alia Bhatt has joined the cast of “Tumbbad 2” alongside Sohum Shah. Reports suggest her role is significant, with some indicating an extended cameo that is pivotal to the story and integral to the narrative. How will Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat expansion affect the area? The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea challenging the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance for the addition of two floors to Shah Rukh Khan’s Mumbai residence, Mannat. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had previously rejected the challenge.

About the Author Shreyanka Mazumdar Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving into the glitz and glamour of the entertainment wo…Read More

News movies bollywood Aamir Khan Faces Fatwa For Marrying Gauri Spratt, Alia Bhatt Joins Tumbbad 2