Ranveer Singh To Begin Pralay Shoot In August?; Varun Badola Calls Satluj Ban ‘Robbery Under Broad Daylight’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: July 13, 2026, 22:07 IST

Ranveer Singh starts shooting Pralay in August before a paternity break; Varun Badola calls the Satluj ban “daylight robbery”.

Ranveer Singh starts Jai Mehta’s Pralay next month; Varun Badola calls the Satluj ban “daylight robbery” while opposing piracy.

Ranveer Singh has a lot to look forward to, both personally and professionally! While the actor continues to ride high on the success of the Dhurandhar franchise, exciting developments are also unfolding in his personal life as he prepares to embrace fatherhood once again with wife Deepika Padukone. On the professional front, Ranveer is gearing up for his next major project, Pralay. According to reports, the actor is set to begin shooting for the Jai Mehta directorial next month, that is, in August. Ranveer is expected to continue filming Pralay until Diwali, following which production will reportedly take a pause as Ranveer will take a paternity break, reports Variety India.

For More: Ranveer Singh’s Pralay Update: Actor To Begin Shoot In August, Will Take Paternity Leave From Diwali- Report

The row surrounding Diljit Dosanjh starrer Satluj is intensifying. As per a latest update, the Honey Trehan directorial is no longer available for international viewing on Zee5. Alternatively, it was recently screened in Jammu for local communities with the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee stating that more screenings will be hosted in gurudwaras.

For More: Satluj Actor Varun Badola Calls Ban ‘Robbery Under Broad Daylight’, Says ‘Can’t Advocate Piracy’ | Exclusive

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are set to share screen space in the upcoming film Ranabaali, marking their first on-screen collaboration after marriage. Naturally, fans have been eagerly waiting for every update about the much-anticipated project. Now, much to their fans’ delight, Rashmika has shared a glimpse of Vijay from Ranabaali sets. She wrote that she was unsure whether she was allowed to share the glimpse, but couldn’t contain her enthusiasm after seeing that the team was creating something ‘extremely scary’.

For More: Rashmika Mandanna Teases Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘Extremely Scary’ Glimpse From Ranabaali

Television actor Kushal Tandon has been in the headlines for quite some time following Shreya Kalra’s accusation that he slid into her DMs while dating Shivangi Joshi. Now, amid this, Kushal, who is in Alliance, spoke about how his world revolves around his partner when he is in a relationship.

For More: Amid Shreya Kalra’s Allegations, Kushal Tandon Says, ‘If I’m Dating, My World Revolves Around My Partner’

Veteran actor Sam Neill, best known for starring in Jurassic Park and the Oscar-winning The Piano, has died at the age of 78. His family confirmed that the New Zealand actor passed away in Sydney on Monday, describing his death as “sudden and unexpected”.

For More: Jurassic Park And The Piano Star Sam Neill Dies At 78 In Sydney; Family Says He Was Cancer-Free

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About the Author Yatamanyu Narain Yatamanyu Narain is a Sub-Editor at News18.com with a passion for all things entertainment. Whether he’s breaking the latest Bollywood news or chatting with rising stars in the OTT world, he’s always …Read More

News movies bollywood Ranveer Singh To Begin Pralay Shoot In August?; Varun Badola Calls Satluj Ban ‘Robbery Under Broad Daylight’