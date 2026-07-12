Thalapathy Vijay’s Fans Can Watch Jana Nayagan Without CBFC Cuts, Here’s How | Tamil Cinema News

Last Updated: July 12, 2026, 22:00 IST

While Jana Nayagan’s India release includes CBFC-mandated cuts, Thalapathy Vijay’s fans in the UK will get to watch the original uncut version with a 15+ rating.

No official release date announced yet for Jana Nayagan.

Actor and Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Vijay’s final film, Jana Nayagan, has finally been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an A certificate, and following a seven-month delay, the movie is all set to hit theatres. Ahead of the movie’s grand release, it has been revealed that while the version of the film releasing in India will have several cuts and modifications, its original version will be released overseas. This means that fans of the actor who watch the film outside India will get to see its original, raw, and uncut version.

Yes, Ahimsa Entertainment, the distributor of Jana Nayagan in the UK, on Sunday revealed that the movie has received a 15+ rating with no modifications or cuts whatsoever. “THE HONOURABLE CHIEF MINISTER OF TAMIL NADU. C JOSEPH VIJAY,” wrote the distributor while making the announcement on X (formerly Twitter), adding, “#JanaNayagan in UK cinemas July 24, uncut, 15-rated. All the action, all the mass, all the Thalapathy craze, exactly as it was meant to be seen. One last time.”

Changes in the Indian version of the film

In Jana Nayagan, Vijay’s character is named Thalapathy Vetri Kondan, whose initials spell TVK. Coincidentally, TVK is also the abbreviation of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, the political party launched by the actor-turned-politician. According to India Today, one of the key edits was made at the 110:23 timestamp, where the dialogue “Ambedkar satam…to… TVK sattam” was altered. The reference was removed from both the audio and visual tracks, with the dialogue muted and modified without affecting the film’s runtime.

Every instance of the word “OM” was removed, while the term “New India,” used during the explanation of Operation Meluha, was also omitted. Additionally, the dialogue “Thookula thookirachavan…avanau medaila leak panni,” which referred to the hanging of Shri Saddam, was either muted or replaced. Another visual depicting a Deputy Commissioner’s office badge being rolled down in a disrespectful manner was edited and replaced.

The words “Bhagavatham” and “Ranganathar” were muted, while the terms “Thevidiya Paiya” and “Otha” were also silenced as part of the modifications. The dialogue “Ponnoda… kudthu vachirukkum, Udambu erukirunu” was muted, along with the words “India n kalla virala vaikarne.” Visuals depicting a child being burned were removed and replaced. Additionally, the word “Siluvaila” was muted, while the name “Sheela Rani” was replaced. In another change, visuals showing the Indian flag falling to the ground were removed.

Handpicked stories, in your inbox A newsletter with the best of our journalism submit