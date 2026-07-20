Huma Qureshi Says CJP’s ‘Chalo Sansad’ March Visuals Left Her With A ‘Deep Sense Of Sadness’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: July 20, 2026, 22:56 IST

Huma Qureshi reacted to the CJP’s ‘Chalo Sansad’ march visuals, saying they left her with a “deep sense of sadness” and urging dialogue over the use of force.

Huma Qureshi reacted to the CJP’s ‘Chalo Sansad’ march visuals.

Today, about 50,000 protesters came out on Delhi’s streets to join the ‘Chalo Sansad’ march from Jantar Mantar to Parliament. Now, as visuals from the capital city surfaced online, Huma Qureshi reacted to the alleged lathi-charge by the police on the students and the protesters. The actress, while taking to her Instagram, dropped a long note and shared that she was left with “a deep sense of sadness.”

Taking to her Instagram, Huma Qureshi wrote, “The visuals from today will stay with me for a very long time. Seeing peaceful protestors being met with such brute force and lathis left me with a deep sense of sadness. This surely could have been handled with much more patience, more listening and more dialogue.”

She added, “We, the people of India, elected this government and today we all need to ask questions and expect accountability. We are a huge, diverse nation. We don’t all have to agree on every issue, but surely we can agree that every citizen deserves to be heard with dignity before force becomes the response.”

“Respect to every student and every citizen who chose to stand peacefully for what they believe in. Jai Hind,” Huma concluded.

Hema Malini and Kangana Ranaut react to CJP protest

Speaking to the media, Hema Malini and Kangana Ranaut, who attended the first day of the Monsoon Session, criticised the protest.

Hema said, “If there is a problem, it should be discussed properly. Protesting in this manner won’t achieve anything. As for the country’s youth and the education system, our Modi government has always stood by them and done a great deal of work. Given that, the protests you are staging now make no sense at all.”

Kangana said, “If you feel so strongly, you should stand for election yourself. You cannot arm-twist the government into deciding who to sack and who to retain; this kind of arm-twisting is not acceptable. Gradually, everyone will seek refuge in the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Sanatan culture because this is our own culture, whereas everything else has been borrowed from the rest of the world.”

Celebs extend support to CJP

Celebrities like Prakash Raj, veteran actor Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah, and others were seen at the Jantar Mantar protest. Previously, Soni Razdan, Zeenat Aman, Abhay Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Omi Vaidya, Imran Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, and Ratna Pathak Shah took to social media to extend their support to Sonam Wangchuk and the protesters’ hunger strike.

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What was the main reason for the ‘Chalo Sansad’ march? The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) staged a ‘Sansad Gherao’ protest against the India-US trade deal, alleging it would harm farmers, workers, and small businesses. The march was intended to go towards Parliament. Over 90 protesters were detained. How did other celebrities react to the CJP protest? Huma Qureshi expressed sadness over visuals from the ‘Chalo Sansad’ march, citing police brutality.

News movies bollywood Huma Qureshi Says CJP’s ‘Chalo Sansad’ March Visuals Left Her With A ‘Deep Sense Of Sadness’