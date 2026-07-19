Shabana Azmi Backs NEET Protesters At Jantar Mantar; Arjun Kapoor, Sahiba Bali Spark Dating Rumours | Bollywood News

Last Updated: July 19, 2026, 23:50 IST

Shabana Azmi visited Jantar Mantar to support protest over alleged NEET irregularities. In other news, Arjun Kapoor and Sahiba Bali’s latest appearance has sparked dating rumours.

Shabana Azmi Backs NEET Protesters At Jantar Mantar; Arjun Kapoor, Sahiba Bali Spark Dating Rumours

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi reached Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on Sunday, July 19, to extend her support to the protest seeking action over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination. During her visit, Shabana met Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party, who is currently observing a hunger strike. Videos from the protest site showed the actor speaking with Dipke, shaking hands with him and interacting with others gathered at the venue.

For More: Shabana Azmi Backs NEET Protesters At Jantar Mantar, Meets CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke

Arjun Kapoor and Sahiba Bali have once again found themselves at the centre of dating speculation after being seen together at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London. The two attended the India vs England third ODI on Sunday, July 19, and their pictures from the stands quickly began circulating online. Dressed in shades of blue, Arjun and Sahiba appeared relaxed as they watched the match. Their public outing was enough to send social media into overdrive, with several users questioning whether their equation extends beyond friendship.

For More: Arjun Kapoor, Sahiba Bali Spark Dating Rumours After Being Spotted Together At Lord’s | Viral Photo

Poonam Pandey has joined the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. Several videos of her arriving at Jantar Mantar for the protest have gone viral on social media. The actress was seen interacting with the media and said that she was there solely to support students and their cause, amid the alleged NEET controversy. She claimed that she has no knowledge of politics and urged people not to turn the matter into a political or religious issue, but instead focus on the concerns of students.

For More: Poonam Pandey Joins CJP Protest At Jantar Mantar, Says ‘I’m Here Only To Support The Students’ | Video

Saif Ali Khan turned Sunday’s India vs England series decider at Lord’s into a father-son outing as he attended the match with Taimur Ali Khan. Pictures and videos of the two watching the third and final ODI from the stands surfaced online soon after play began on July 19. The actor and his son appeared engrossed in the action, with Taimur seated beside Saif as the contest unfolded at the historic London venue.

For More: Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Join MS Dhoni At Lord’s For India Vs England ODI; Kriti Sanon Spotted Too

Katrina Kaif celebrated her 43rd birthday by sharing a rare glimpse of her family life with fans. The actor posted a series of photos on Instagram, including a sweet picture of her kissing the tiny hand of her son, Vihaan Kaushal, while keeping his face hidden. She also shared moments with husband Vicky Kaushal from the intimate celebration. Alongside the photos, Katrina wrote, “Forever looking up in gratitude at the most precious blessing that You are. Best Birthday.”

For More: Katrina Kaif Shares Rare Photo With Son Vihaan, Unseen Moments With Husband Vicky Kaushal

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What is the Cockroach Janta Party’s role in the NEET protests? The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is a youth-led organization that has organized protests at Jantar Mantar in Delhi concerning alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and CBSE’s on-screen marking system. How will the NEET protest impact students and future examinations? The NEET protest’s impact on students and future examinations is a growing concern, with alleged irregularities leading to protests and calls for action. Actor Shabana Azmi has supported protesters at Jantar Mantar.

News movies bollywood Shabana Azmi Backs NEET Protesters At Jantar Mantar; Arjun Kapoor, Sahiba Bali Spark Dating Rumours