Ranbir Kapoor, Yash Shine In Ramayana Trailer; Sudesh Berry Calls PM Modi A Vishnu Avatar | Bollywood News

Last Updated: July 30, 2026, 23:59 IST

Ramayana trailer is out with Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Yash as Ravana. Meanwhile, Sudesh Berry has backed PM Narendra Modi, calling him an avatar of Lord Vishnu.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Lord Ram and Yash’s Ravana headline the Ramayana trailer. Actor Sudesh Berry has also made headlines for praising PM Narendra Modi.

Ramayana Trailer Released: The trailer of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1 is has been released. It was dropped by the makers on their social media handles on Thursday, July 30, at 4:15 am. An adaptation of the Hindu mythological epic, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash in the lead.

For More: Ramayana Trailer Out: Ranbir Kapoor Brings Simplicity As Lord Ram, Yash’s Ravana Steals The Show

Actor Sudesh Berry has criticised the Cockroach Janta Party-led protest at Jantar Mantar and called Prime Minister Narendra Modi an avatar of Lord Vishnu. He said that he wants to wash PM Modi’s feet and then drink that water. He called the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) a backwards organisation.

For More: ‘Want To Wash Modi Ji’s Feet, Drink That Water’: Actor Sudesh Berry Calls PM A Vishnu Avatar, Slams CJP

Ten years in the film industry is no small milestone! Vijay Deverakonda, who has some exciting projects lined up, is taking a moment to look back at his journey in cinema before looking ahead. The actor, who found his breakthrough as a leading man with Pelli Choopulu, completed a decade since the film’s release. He marked the occasion with an emotional note dedicated to his fans, friends and the team that helped shape his journey. Vijay also shared a nostalgic throwback video from the very first day of Pelli Choopulu’s shoot, in which he recalled reporting to the sets at 6.30 am for a 7 am shoot.

For More: ‘Something Feels Very Heavy’: Vijay Deverakonda Pens Emotional Note As He Completes 10 Years As An Actor

Karan Johar’s The Traitors is returning with a fresh group of celebrities, and the line-up for Season 2 promises a sharp mix of actors, comedians, influencers, reality-show veterans and first-time contestants.

For More: The Traitors 2 Confirmed Contestants: Munawar Faruqui, Rhea Chakraborty, Shweta Tiwari And More

From modelling to television and eventually films, Yami Gautam has built her career step by step. After making her Kannada film debut with Ullasa Utsaha in 2010 and entering Bollywood with Vicky Donor in 2012, the actress experienced several ups and downs in her journey. Looking back, Yami recently opened up about a phase when she was ready to walk away from acting altogether. She revealed that she had made peace with quitting the industry and was preparing for a quiet life in Himachal, just before Uri and Bala turned things around for her in 2019.

For More: Yami Gautam Reveals She Almost Quit Bollywood Before Uri: ‘Had Made Peace With Leaving The Industry’

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About the Author Sub-Editor Yatamanyu Narain Yatamanyu Narain is a Sub-Editor at News18.com with a passion for all things entertainment. Whether he\’s breaking the latest Bollywood news or chatting with rising stars in the OTT world, he’s always…Read More

News movies bollywood Ranbir Kapoor, Yash Shine In Ramayana Trailer; Sudesh Berry Calls PM Modi A Vishnu Avatar