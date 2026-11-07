Gautam Gulati Breaks Silence After Rise And Fall 2 Finale, Says ‘Winning Isn’t Everything’ | Web-series News

News movies web-series Gautam Gulati Breaks Silence After Rise And Fall 2 Finale, Says ‘Winning Isn’t Everything’

Last Updated: November 07, 2026, 08:27 IST

Gautam Gulati penned an emotional note to his fans after finishing third in Rise And Fall Season 2, which was won by Shehzad Poonawalla.

Gautam Gulati Pens Emotional Note After Rise And Fall Season 2

Not everyone who takes part in a competition gets to lift the winner’s trophy, but that does not mean their journey is any less special. Gautam Gulati may not have won Rise And Fall Season 2, but he has plenty to be happy about after his time on the show. The actor recently shared a message for everyone who supported him during the competition.

Gautam finished third in the reality show’s second season, which ended on Friday, November 6. After the finale, he took to Instagram and shared a few pictures from his childhood. He also wrote a sweet note for his fans, popularly known as the #GautiGang.

Thanking them for standing by him, Gautam said that losing a competition does not mean losing in life. He also reminded his fans that one result cannot decide a person’s worth.

The actor wrote, “A huge thank you to my #GautiGang! It’s okay that we didn’t win the show. As I always say, life is also about Rises and Falls. Winning isn’t everything, and one result can never define our worth. What matters is believing in ourselves, staying strong, keeping our focus on rising, and moving forward with our heads held high. Every fall is an opportunity to rise even stronger.”

Gautam also said that the love he received from his fans was more special to him than any trophy. He thanked them for believing in him and supporting him throughout the show.

He further added, “Thank you for standing by me, believing in me, showering me with immense love, and supporting me throughout this journey. Your loyalty and love mean more than any trophy. Let’s keep believing, keep growing, and keep rising. This is not the end; it’s just the beginning of another chapter in life.”

The second season of Rise And Fall ended on Friday, with former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag announcing the winner during the grand finale. Shehzad Poonawalla won the show and took home the trophy. Television actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary finished as the first runner-up, while Gautam Gulati secured the third position. Actress Swara Bhasker came fourth, followed by actor Karan Patel in fifth place.

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First Published: November 07, 2026, 08:27 IST