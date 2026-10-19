সোমবার, ১৯ অক্টোবর ২০২৬, ০১:১২ অপরাহ্ন
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Tiger Shroff Firing News LIVE: Police Record Driver Firdous’s Statement As He Remains Hospitalised ‘He should not play all three formats’: Ravi Shastri’s advice for Jasprit Bumrah | Cricket News ইশরাকের পদত্যাগ নিয়ে গুঞ্জন, গুজব বলে প্রতিবাদ! ডেঙ্গুতে ১৮ দিনেই মৃত্যুর সেঞ্চুরি ফ্রান্সে সংঘর্ষ, লুটপাট ও ভবনে আগুন, গ্রেফতার ১২০০ Bhojpuri Actor Pawan Singh Fined Rs 3,000 For Missing Hearing In Wife Jyoti Singh’s Maintenance Case | Regional Cinema News ‘Success does not necessarily have to be series wins’: West Indies captain Shai Hope after rain washes out 5th T20I | Cricket News কালিয়াকৈরে ওষুধ কারখানায় আগুন, আহত ১ প্রধান তথ্য কমিশনার হলেন অধ্যাপক নাহরিন ইসলাম খান রাশিয়ার তেল-গ্যাস কেনায় নিষেধাজ্ঞা স্থগিত ট্রাম্পের, স্বস্তিতে ভারত
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‘He should not play all three formats’: Ravi Shastri’s advice for Jasprit Bumrah | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: সোমবার, ১৯ অক্টোবর, ২০২৬
  • ৫২ সময় দেখুন
‘He should not play all three formats’: Ravi Shastri’s advice for Jasprit Bumrah | Cricket News


Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneswar Kumar

New Delhi: Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has welcomed Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s return to the T20I squad for the New Zealand tour and believes fellow veteran Mohammed Shami has done enough to earn a recall in the longer white-ball and red-ball formats.India begin a demanding New Zealand tour on October 22, featuring five T20Is, five ODIs and two Tests.“There is no substitute for experience,” Shastri told TOI. “When you have a bowler of Bhuvneshwar’s quality and experience, it’s a no-brainer. With the form he showed in the IPL and his years with India, he’ll be ideal for New Zealand conditions.”Shastri was equally emphatic about Shami’s case for a comeback.“He’s done enough with both red and white balls to be recalled to the Test and ODI sides,” he said.While advocating the return of experienced campaigners, Shastri stressed that India must carefully manage Jasprit Bumrah’s workload in the build-up to the 2027 ODI World Cup.“I don’t think he should play all three formats until the World Cup. He should focus primarily on Test cricket and feature sporadically in ODIs and T20Is. I’d rather preserve him for the two Tests in New Zealand, where he’ll be crucial,” he said.Shastri believes the six-week New Zealand tour could serve as an important benchmark for Indian cricket, particularly with South Africa set to host the 2027 ODI World Cup.“The entire tour is important. It will give a clear indication of where Indian cricket is heading. Conditions there could also mirror some of what India might face in South Africa during the World Cup,” he said.India’s World Test Championship hopes, however, remain a steep challenge.“For India, qualifying for the final is an uphill task. They probably need to win around 90 per cent of their remaining games, including both Tests in New Zealand and at least four of the five against Australia. It’s not impossible, but a lot depends on other results as well,” Shastri said.He expects New Zealand’s conditions to pose a stern examination for India’s batting.“New Zealand will be coming out of winter, so the pitches should be fresh and conducive to seam and swing. The ball will move in the air and off the surface, and the wind can make things even tougher. India will have to adapt quickly.”According to Shastri, partnerships will be vital because wickets can tumble in clusters in those conditions.Test captain Shubman Gill faces a significant leadership test, though Shastri backed the No. 4 batter to cope.“It’s a massive challenge for a young captain, but Gill is in prime form and has always done well in New Zealand. He knows the conditions.”On Rishabh Pant, Shastri’s advice remains simple.“I’ve never told Pant anything other than this: be smart. He has immense ability and shouldn’t change his natural game. Just remain aware of the match situation.”For all the discussion around batting and bowling, Shastri identified fielding as India’s biggest concern.“The biggest improvement I want to see is in fielding. It has dipped alarmingly. To win major tournaments, the standards have to be much higher. Consistency in batting and bowling is important, but fielding is the area that worries me the most,” he said.(Watch India’s tour of New Zealand live and exclusively on Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV, starting October 22, 2026.)



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