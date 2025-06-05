Housefull 5 Mints Rs 7.16 Crore In Advance Bookings, Eyes A Blockbuster Opening

Last Updated: June 05, 2025, 12:40 IST

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 has already earned Rs 2.99 crore in advance ticket sales across India.

Housefull 5 is scheduled to hit theatres on June 6. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The wildly popular Housefull franchise is back with its fifth instalment, hitting theatres tomorrow, June 6. Judging by the impressive advance booking numbers, the film is poised for a roaring start at the box office. Known for its over-the-top comedy and star-studded chaos, Housefull 5 is already generating major buzz and looks set to deliver yet another crowd-pleasing blockbuster.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 is off to a flying start even before its theatrical release. According to Sacnilk, the comedy blockbuster has already amassed Rs 2.99 crore in advance ticket sales across India, with nearly 1,00,588 tickets sold for over 13,876 scheduled shows as of Wednesday evening (June 4). When block bookings are included, the film’s advance business jumps to a solid Rs 7.16 crore, as per the Times of India (ToI).

With these promising figures and the franchise’s proven mass appeal, Housefull 5 is all set to storm the box office and deliver one of the strongest openings of the year.

In comparison to Akshay Kumar’s previous release, Kesari Chapter 2, which reportedly recorded Rs 1.84 crore in advance bookings, Housefull 5 has taken the lead with a far stronger pre-release performance. The upbeat momentum in ticket sales reflects the audience’s excitement for the return of the comedy franchise, marking a significant boost for Akshay’s box office streak.

The previous instalment, Housefull 4, which hit cinemas during the festive Diwali weekend in 2019, had clocked in an impressive Rs 8 crore in bookings. Riding on the holiday cheer and franchise buzz, it went on to collect over Rs 19 crore net on its opening day, setting a high benchmark for Housefull 5 to follow.

Houseful 5: Know About It

Housefull 5 takes the franchise in a bold new direction with a comedy-mystery plot set aboard a lavish cruise ship. For the first time in the series, the film features a unique narrative twist—two alternate endings, each revealing a different murderer, adding an element of suspense to the laughs.

The star-studded ensemble includes Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Nana Patekar, Shreyas Talpade, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangada Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Nikitin Dheer and Johnny Lever, promising a high-voltage entertainer packed with chaos and comedy.

Reportedly, the Housefull franchise has proven to be a box office juggernaut over the years, collectively raking in over Rs 788 crore worldwide. Leading the charge was Housefull 4, which alone contributed a massive Rs 296 crore to the global tally. With such a strong legacy behind it, expectations are sky-high for Housefull 5 to deliver yet another blockbuster hit.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has a packed slate ahead. He will be reprising his iconic role in the much-awaited Hera Pheri 3. Additionally, he’s set to feature in a key role in Vishnu Manchu’s ambitious project Kannappa, sharing screen space with stars like Prabhas, Mohanlal, and Kajal Aggarwal—a lineup that’s already generating massive buzz.

Kashvi Raj Singh Kashvi Raj Singh is a Sub Editor at News18. She extensively covers Bollywood, Hollywood and television. She not only keeps an eye out for interesting news angles but also often writes social commentary in long-…Read More Kashvi Raj Singh is a Sub Editor at News18. She extensively covers Bollywood, Hollywood and television. She not only keeps an eye out for interesting news angles but also often writes social commentary in long-… Read More

First Published: