শনিবার, ১০ অক্টোবর ২০২৬, ০৯:৪৭ পূর্বাহ্ন
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How Neeraj Chopra’s javelin helped Rohit Yadav win Asian Games bronze | Asian Games 2026 News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ১০ অক্টোবর, ২০২৬
  • ৩৮ সময় দেখুন
How Neeraj Chopra’s javelin helped Rohit Yadav win Asian Games bronze | Asian Games 2026 News


Rohit Yadav (Image credit: X)

NEW DELHI: When Rohit Yadav stepped onto the field in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, for the Asian Games javelin final, he carried more than a piece of sporting equipment. In his hand was a signed javelin belonging to Olympic and world champion Neeraj Chopra — a quiet gesture of support that would accompany him to an international podium.The story began in June, when Yadav struck gold at the National Inter State Senior Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar with a personal best of 87.05m. Upon returning to his training base in NIS Patiala, he discovered that his preferred javelin had bent, apparently during air transit in its protective PVC tube in the aircraft’s cargo hold.Yadav subsequently competed at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow with a borrowed implement, finishing seventh with 81.56m in cold, windy conditions. With the Asian Games approaching, he faced the prospect of competing without his trusted javelin.“For the Asian Games, I didn’t have my own javelin. My preferred one was damaged and had bent. While coming to Delhi from Patiala for the Indian Athletics Final Series on Sept 10, I spoke to Neeraj bhai,” Yadav told TOI.“We have been in regular touch. I knew he had returned to India for rehabilitation. I told him I didn’t have a javelin of my own for the Asian Games. He immediately came to my rescue and sent me one of his signed javelins through a private taxi service to the Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) stadium,” he added.Chopra had withdrawn from the remainder of the season, including the Asian Games, to recover from an ankle ligament injury. His absence left India without its two-time defending champion, but his gesture ensured that a fellow Indian thrower had the equipment he needed.There was, however, a catch. Yadav could not use the javelin in Delhi because it had not been registered with the Technical Information Centre (TIC) for inspection. He borrowed another registered implement for the event, then carefully packed Chopra’s gift for Japan.“At the Asian Games, I registered two javelins with the TIC. But I used the one Neeraj bhai gave me. I had a good grip and hold over it, and with that javelin I made the winning throw to secure bronze with 84.35m,” he said.“I will remain thankful to Neeraj bhai. I have kept that javelin with me and will use it in future competitions as well.”After his competition, Rohit listened to Chopra’s congratulatory voice message.“He told me to enjoy the win and savour my first big international medal. He said that when he returns fully fit, we will compete together, and that I have a long way to go.”Back home in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur, Yadav is taking the off-season to spend time with family until Diwali.“I want to earn a Diamond League entry, compete internationally and qualify for the World Championships next year. The ultimate target remains the Los Angeles Olympics,” he added.



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