HWPL’s photo exhibition on peace held in Dhaka

South Korea based organization Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL) has organized an photo exhibition on peace in the capital recently.

HWPL organized this photo exhibition on peace by collecting pictures related to peace from the members of the organization.

Flame Arts Open Studio organized the day-long photo exhibition at Suhrawardy Udyan’s ‘Wall of Freedom’ (Muktomanch) last Saturday (May 25). Popular online news portal risingbd.com was involved in the exhibition as a media partner.

25 photos on peace were displayed in the photo exhibition. Apart from this, peace related pictures drawn by children of various educational institutions are also featured in the exhibition.

22 new members have been added to the HWPL family through this exhibition. They expressed hope to keep themselves involved in peace activities in the future. Apart from them, a good number of visitors were present in the exhibition.

On behalf of HWPL, the organization’s Bangladeshi ambassador Ibnul Qayum Soni, Nazmul Hossain, Mostafizur Rahman, Kh M Harun, Arifuzzaman, Ashraful Kabir, Tarana Halim, Mir Basirunnessa, Humaira Afia, Hasibur Rahman, Rumana Zaman, Syed Mostak, Jahangir, Bangladeshi ambassador of IWPG Rania Alam, proprietor of Flame Arts Open Studio Rashed Kamal Rusel and others attended the exhibition.