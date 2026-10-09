IND vs WI 2nd T20I: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s explosive net session raises big question: Will he play in Ranchi? | Cricket News

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (BCCI Photo)

NEW DELHI: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi may still be waiting for his chance to play for India, but the 15-year-old made sure everyone noticed him during the team’s practice session ahead of the second T20I against the West Indies in Ranchi on Friday.The young batter went on an attacking spree in the nets, repeatedly hitting the ball over the boundary and towards the stands. With every big hit, Sooryavanshi showed why he has become one of the most talked-about young batters in the Indian squad.His aggressive batting also came at a time when India have a selection question to consider at the top of the order. Sanju Samson managed just 11 runs in the opening T20I, giving the young Bihar batter another opportunity to make his case for a place in the playing XI.

Sooryavanshi makes his presence felt

With policemen, spectators and media personnel gathering around the nets, Sooryavanshi attracted plenty of attention with his powerful hitting. The teenager sent several deliveries sailing towards the stands and the sight screen near the press conference hall.While the senior players went through their practice routines, Sooryavanshi made the most of his time in the nets. His attacking approach offered a glimpse of the fearless batting that has brought him into the conversation around India’s top-order options.

Samson’s 11 runs open up the selection debate

Samson scored only 11 runs in the opening T20I, which India won by eight wickets. His performance has added interest to the question of whether India will make any changes to their batting combination for the second match.Sooryavanshi’s powerful hitting in the nets has given the selectors another option to consider.India assistant coach Sitanshu Kotak said the team had not finalised its playing XI.“The team has not been decided yet, so I don’t know what the chances are. Everyone in the squad has a chance,” Kotak said ahead of the second T20I in Ranchi.India won the first T20I in Lucknow by eight wickets and will look to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series in Ranchi.