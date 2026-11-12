Inside Anirudh Ravichander And Kavya Maran’s Dreamy Greece Wedding

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander has begun a new chapter in his personal life after marrying businesswoman Kavya Maran in an intimate wedding ceremony in Greece. Soon after the wedding, the composer shared the first pictures from the celebrations on social media, along with a heartfelt message for his wife that has caught everyone’s attention. (Image: Instagram/@anirudhofficial)

Sharing a beautiful photograph from their wedding, Anirudh wrote, “My once in a lifetime, for a lifetime ❤️ 11.11”. The romantic note, accompanied by the wedding date, offered fans a glimpse into the couple’s special moment. His choice of words has since become a talking point among fans, with many appreciating the sweet message. (Image: Instagram/@anirudhofficial)

The couple was also seen posing together against a stunning wedding backdrop decorated with white flowers. (Image: Instagram/@anirudhofficial)

The ceremony was attended by several prominent personalities, including superstar Rajinikanth, who is Anirudh’s uncle, and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and his family. Close friends and family members were also present to bless the newlyweds. (Image: Instagram/@anirudhofficial)

The celebrations are expected to continue with a grand reception in Chennai on November 21. Kavya’s parents, Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and Kaveri Maran, have reportedly extended invitations to several prominent political and film industry personalities, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay. (Image: Instagram/@anirudhofficial)

Kavya Maran is a prominent businesswoman and the co-owner and CEO of IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad. She is the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and holds an MBA from Warwick Business School in the UK. She is also associated with the family’s media business, Sun TV Network, and is a familiar face among cricket fans for her appearances at IPL matches and auction events. (Image: Instagram/@anirudhofficial)