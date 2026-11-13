Is Scene Getting a Sequel? Director Jithu Madhavan Reacts As Suriya-Starrer Crosses Rs 200 Crore | Regional Cinema News

Last Updated: November 13, 2026, 08:30 IST

Director Jithu Madhavan has dispelled rumours of a sequel to the Suriya-starrer Tamil film Scene, clarifying that no such project has been officially announced.

Suriya plays a cop named DSP Inbaraj in Jithu Madhavan’s upcoming comedy thriller Scene.

Suriya’s Scene has been keeping the box office busy ever since it hit theatres. The film has found many fans, thanks to its humour, story and performances. It has also crossed Rs 200 crore worldwide in just a week. Naturally, fans are now wondering if they will get to see Suriya return for another part. So, what does director Jithu Madhavan have to say about it?

Is Scene 2 happening?

At a recent press meet, Jithu cleared the air about the sequel rumours. He said that Scene 2 has not been announced and that there are no confirmed plans for it yet. In fact, the only sequel he has officially announced is Romancham 2. Romancham was his first film as a director and was released in 2023. “I have only announced the Romancham 2 sequel. Aavesham 2 and Scene 2 are just assumptions. I haven’t announced them.”

Jithu also spoke about the possibility of making Aavesham 2. He said, “Aavesham 2 was told at one stage, but there are no discussions or confirmations yet. There are a lot of factors to consider before making a sequel, and we have to do it at the right time.”

Also Read: Scene Box Office Collection Day 6: Suriya’s Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore In India, Sees 37% Dip On Wednesday

Scene crosses Rs 200 crore worldwide

Even without any sequel plans, Scene has plenty to celebrate. The film has collected over Rs 200 crore worldwide in its first week. It has also received a great response from audiences overseas. The film has earned $6.5 million in international markets. Interestingly, it crossed the $1 million mark on each of its first three days at the overseas box office.

The success of Scene has also given Suriya a special box office record. He has become the first Tamil star and the third Indian actor to deliver three films that have earned over Rs 200 crore worldwide in a single year. Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan are the only other actors to achieve this. Suriya’s other two films released this year, Karuppu and Viswanath and Sons, earned Rs 305 crore and Rs 210 crore worldwide, respectively.

About The Film

Scene is a 2026 Tamil action comedy directed and written by Jithu Madhavan. The film features Suriya, Naslen and Nazriya Nazim in lead roles, with Anandaraj, Lal, Rajpriyan, Suresh Mathiyalagan and Gajaraj playing supporting characters. It is produced by Suriya and Jyothika’s 2D Entertainment along with the newly launched Zhagaram Studios.

The story follows a visually-impaired Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) who is asked to reopen an incomplete case. He must solve it with the help of a team that is anything but easy to handle. The film’s music is composed by Sushin Shyam, while Vineeth Augustian has handled cinematography and Ajmal Sabu is in charge of editing. Scene marks the Tamil film debut of director Jithu Madhavan, actor Naslen and composer Sushin Shyam. It also brings Nazriya back to Tamil cinema after a gap of 12 years.

Released on November 6, 2026, during the Diwali week, Scene received mostly positive reviews from critics. The film has also enjoyed a strong run at the box office, earning over ₹200 crore worldwide within its first week.

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Quick Answers Powered by Ask News18 Is director Jithu Madhavan planning a sequel for the Suriya-starrer film Scene? Director Jithu Madhavan has clarified that Scene 2 has not been officially announced and that there are no confirmed plans or discussions for it yet. He noted that the only sequel he has officially announced is Romancham 2. What milestone did Suriya achieve at the box office with the success of Scene? With Scene crossing Rs 200 crore worldwide in its first week, Suriya became the first Tamil star and third Indian actor to deliver three films grossing over Rs 200 crore globally in a single year. His other two films this year, Karuppu and Viswanath and Sons, earned Rs 305 crore and Rs 210 crore worldwide respectively. What is the plot and character premise of the 2026 Tamil action comedy Scene? Scene follows a visually-impaired Deputy Superintendent of Police who is asked to reopen an incomplete case and solve it with a difficult team. The film features Suriya as the lead investigator alongside Naslen, who plays a serial killer, and Nazriya Nazim. Powered by Ask News18

First Published: November 13, 2026, 08:30 IST