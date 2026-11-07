‘It was all of us’: Usman Khawaja drops bombshell on Australia’s 2018 ball-tampering scandal | Cricket News

Former Australia batter Usman Khawaja has made fresh revelations about the infamous 2018 ball-tampering scandal, claiming that discussions about altering the ball were far more widespread within the team than Cricket Australia’s investigation established.In excerpts from his upcoming autobiography published by the Sydney Morning Herald on Saturday, Khawaja alleged that conversations about ball-tampering took place openly during Australia’s 2018 tour of South Africa. He claimed players discussed different ways of roughing up the ball, including using sandpaper, in what he described as “open, lighthearted discussions”.The former top-order batter further suggested that the conversations were not restricted to a particular group within the dressing room, insisting that players across different departments and support staff were aware of them.“It was all of us,” Khawaja said in the book, according to the newspaper.The revelations have raised fresh questions about the findings of Cricket Australia’s investigation into the scandal, which erupted during the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town in March 2018.The controversy, widely known as ‘Sandpapergate’, triggered one of the biggest integrity crises in Australian cricket after players were caught using sandpaper to tamper with the ball. Cricket Australia’s investigation at the time concluded that prior knowledge of the plan was limited to three players: Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft .Khawaja, who featured in 88 Tests for Australia, was cleared of any wrongdoing during the investigation. He announced his retirement from international cricket in January.Cricket Australia stands by 2018 investigationResponding to the latest claims, Cricket Australia defended its investigation and maintained that its findings remained valid.“All relevant information presented to CA to date has been properly considered and we remain comfortable with the findings of our integrity process,” the governing body said in a statement on Saturday.It also stressed that there had always been an opportunity for individuals to provide additional information.“There has been the ongoing opportunity to present any relevant information, and this remains the case,” it added.Following the 2018 investigation, Cricket Australia handed playing bans and other penalties to Smith, Warner and Bancroft. Head coach Darren Lehmann was cleared of direct involvement but stepped down shortly after the series.Cummins had played down possibility of fresh falloutAustralia captain Pat Cummins , who was part of the bowling attack in the infamous Cape Town Test, had earlier played down suggestions that Khawaja’s autobiography could reignite the controversy or lead to further consequences when it was released.South Africa won the four-match Test series in 2018 by a 3-1 margin.Australia’s Test team returned to South Africa last month for the first time since the Sandpapergate controversy but suffered another series defeat, losing the three-match contest 2-1.