খেলাধুলা

Jay Shah’s mother and daughter spend time with Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana after World Cup win | Cricket News

  আপডেট সময়: সোমবার, ৩ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Jay Shah’s mother and daughter spend time with Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana after World Cup win | Cricket News


ICC Chair Jay Shah and his family with Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana. (X Photo)

NEW DELHI: In one of the most heartwarming moments following India’s historic ICC Women’s World Cup triumph, ICC Chairman and former BCCI secretary Jay Shah’s mother and daughter were seen spending time with captain Harmanpreet Kaur and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana after the team’s title-clinching victory in Navi Mumbai.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!India defeated first-time finalists South Africa by 52 runs at the DY Patil Stadium on Sunday night to lift their maiden Women’s ODI World Cup — a watershed moment for Indian cricket. The celebrations extended beyond the dressing room, with the Shah family joining the players to personally congratulate the champions. Photos and videos circulating on social media showed the women sharing smiles and laughter, embodying the generational pride this triumph has inspired.Jay Shah, who currently serves as ICC Chairman, took to X to hail the achievement, describing it as “the result of exceptional talent, determination, and visionary reforms in Indian cricket.”

Jay Shah

“The @BCCIWomen’s march towards its first @cricketworldcup has been nothing short of spectacular. While the grit, resolve, and skills of the Indian team have inspired the whole nation, we must acknowledge the role of key policy decisions taken by the @BCCI — increased investment, pay parity with male cricketers, overhaul of the coaching staff, and big-match temperament nurtured under the @wplt20 spotlight,” Shah wrote.He congratulated Harmanpreet Kaur and her squad for a “historic achievement” that he said represents the evolution of Indian women’s cricket “from promise to global dominance.”Under Harmanpreet’s leadership and head coach Amol Muzumdar, India combined flair and resilience throughout the tournament, with standout performances from Shafali Verma (87 runs, 2 wickets) and Deepti Sharma (5/39) steering them to glory.





Source link

