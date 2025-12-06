Kangana Ranaut Shares Proof After Being Accused Of Littering In Varanasi: ‘I Put The Plate In The Dustbin’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 06, 2025, 22:00 IST

Kangana Ranaut has responded to allegations that she littered the streets of Varanasi during a recent visit.

Actor–politician Kangana Ranaut has pushed back strongly against allegations that she littered the streets of Varanasi during a recent visit. A video circulating online showed Kangana enjoying the city’s popular street snack, tikiya chole, and then placing her disposable plate beside her — after which many social media users accused her of tossing it onto the road.

Kangana has now issued a clarification, calling the claims misleading and sharing photographic evidence to counter the narrative.

Kangana Shares Photo, Denies Littering

Kangana took to Instagram Stories to post a new picture from the stall, captured from a wider angle. In the image, she marked an arrow pointing towards a dustbin positioned right next to the vendor — the same place where customers were discarding used paper plates.

She asserted that she, too, had placed her plate in that dustbin, writing, “Verify facts before publishing lies.”

The actor argued that the widely circulated video misrepresented the moment by cropping out the bin that was inches away.

Kangana’s Political Journey

Kangana Ranaut entered electoral politics in 2024, contesting on a BJP ticket and winning the Mandi Lok Sabha seat by a margin of 74,755 votes over Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh. The victory was followed by controversy when a CISF officer at Chandigarh Airport slapped her the next day — an incident she addressed in a video message assuring supporters that she was safe.

From Himachal To Bollywood Stardom

Born in Bhamla, Himachal Pradesh, Kangana left home as a teenager and moved to Mumbai to pursue acting. She made her debut at 19 with Gangster, followed by breakout roles in Raaz 2 and Fashion.

Throughout the 2010s, she delivered three consecutive top-grossing female-led films, cementing her status as one of the most successful actresses of her generation. She has also won four National Film Awards, a rare feat in the industry.

