Advertise here
রবিবার , ৮ জুন ২০২৫ | ২৫শে জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

Kylian Mbappé scores 50th goal; France defeat Germany 2-0, finish third in Nations League | Football News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ৮, ২০২৫ ১১:০৭ অপরাহ্ণ
Kylian Mbappé scores 50th goal; France defeat Germany 2-0, finish third in Nations League | Football News


Advertise here
France’s Kylian Mbappe (Marijan Murat/dpa via AP)

France secured a 2-0 victory over Germany in the UEFA Nations League third-place match in Munich on Saturday, with Kylian Mbappé scoring his 50th international goal and assisting another, while Spain and Portugal prepared for the final on Sunday.Mbappé opened the scoring just before halftime after being set up by Aurélien Tchouaméni, despite Germany’s dominance in the first half. The French striker then turned provider, assisting Michael Olise for the second goal in the 84th minute.France coach Didier Deschamps had expressed his reservations about the match beforehand.“The game is there, we’ll play it,” Deschamps had stated, with his team missing injured Paris Saint-Germain players Ousmane Dembélé and Bradley Barcola.Germany’s performance was marked by missed opportunities, including a disallowed equalizer from Deniz Undav due to a foul by Niclas Füllkrug in the buildup.

Bombay Sport Exchange Ep. 6: Harish Thawani on cricket’s TV market and the watershed moments

Both teams found themselves competing for third place after their semifinal defeats. Germany fell 2-1 to Portugal on Wednesday, while France suffered a 5-4 loss to European champions Spain on Thursday.Spanish and Portuguese supporters gathered in Munich’s Marienplatz before the final, despite rain showers in the Bavarian capital. With stores closed on Sunday, fans spent time in local restaurants enjoying traditional German dishes like Schweinshaxe and sausages accompanied by local beers.Quiz: Who’s that IPL player?The atmosphere in Munich was notably different from the previous weekend’s Champions League final between PSG and Inter Milan, with a reduced police presence visible in the city.The match marked Mbappé’s continued excellence for the French national team, with his 50th goal highlighting his importance to Les Bleus. France’s improved second-half performance helped secure the consolation victory over the host nation.Both teams navigated through the match despite various challenges, with Germany’s missed chances proving costly and France capitalizing on their opportunities to claim third place in the tournament.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

জুনেও জ্বালাপোড়া গরম! বর্ষার বৃষ্টি নামবে কবে? আবহাওয়ার বড় আপডেট
জুনেও জ্বালাপোড়া গরম! বর্ষার বৃষ্টি নামবে কবে? আবহাওয়ার বড় আপডেট
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kylian Mbappé scores 50th goal; France defeat Germany 2-0, finish third in Nations League | Football News
Kylian Mbappé scores 50th goal; France defeat Germany 2-0, finish third in Nations League | Football News
খেলাধুলা
Amit Shah: ২০২৬-এ তামিলনাড়ু ও বাংলায় সরকার গড়বে NDA! মাদুরাইতে হুঙ্কার অমিত শাহের, পাল্টা জবাব দিল তৃণমূল-ডিএমকে Union Home Minister Charts Course To Dismantle DMK In Tamil Nadu Polls Said NDA Will Form Government in Bengal Too Here is what Reply he gets back
Amit Shah: ২০২৬-এ তামিলনাড়ু ও বাংলায় সরকার গড়বে NDA! মাদুরাইতে হুঙ্কার অমিত শাহের, পাল্টা জবাব দিল তৃণমূল-ডিএমকে Union Home Minister Charts Course To Dismantle DMK In Tamil Nadu Polls Said NDA Will Form Government in Bengal Too Here is what Reply he gets back
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
কয়রায় জামায়াতে ইসলামীর ঈদ পুনর্মিলনী অনুষ্ঠিত
কয়রায় জামায়াতে ইসলামীর ঈদ পুনর্মিলনী অনুষ্ঠিত
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
Shabana Azmi On Why Zeenat Aman Is Loved On Social Media: ‘She Is Not Competing With A 24-year-old’

Shabana Azmi On Why Zeenat Aman Is Loved On Social Media: ‘She Is Not Competing With A 24-year-old’

 ২০ মাস পর কাল খুলছে পশ্চিমবঙ্গের স্কুল-কলেজ

২০ মাস পর কাল খুলছে পশ্চিমবঙ্গের স্কুল-কলেজ

 কোম্পানি সচিব নিয়োগ দিলো ম্যারিকো – Corporate Sangbad

কোম্পানি সচিব নিয়োগ দিলো ম্যারিকো – Corporate Sangbad

 ‘জর্ডানে মার্কিন ঘাঁটিতে হামলায় দায়ী ইরাকভিত্তিক জঙ্গিজোট’

‘জর্ডানে মার্কিন ঘাঁটিতে হামলায় দায়ী ইরাকভিত্তিক জঙ্গিজোট’

 বাংলাদেশের সঙ্গে বাণিজ্যিক সহযোগিতা বাড়াতে আগ্রহী দ. কোরিয়া

বাংলাদেশের সঙ্গে বাণিজ্যিক সহযোগিতা বাড়াতে আগ্রহী দ. কোরিয়া

 আওয়ামী লীগের সমাবেশে হামলার অভিযোগ

আওয়ামী লীগের সমাবেশে হামলার অভিযোগ

 টাঙ্গাইলে জাতীয় সমাজসেবা দিবস পালিত

টাঙ্গাইলে জাতীয় সমাজসেবা দিবস পালিত

 Attack on Centre Ahead of Panchayat Polls, Oppn Unity Behind Mamata Banerjee’s ‘Delhi Chalo’ Call

Attack on Centre Ahead of Panchayat Polls, Oppn Unity Behind Mamata Banerjee’s ‘Delhi Chalo’ Call

 আবুধাবিতে হুতি বিদ্রোহীদের হামলায় ২ ভারতীয় ও ১ পাকিস্তানি নিহত

আবুধাবিতে হুতি বিদ্রোহীদের হামলায় ২ ভারতীয় ও ১ পাকিস্তানি নিহত

 Meghana Raj Sarja Reveals Son’s Name in Instagram Post, Remembers Husband Chiranjeevi Raj Sarja

Meghana Raj Sarja Reveals Son’s Name in Instagram Post, Remembers Husband Chiranjeevi Raj Sarja
Advertise here