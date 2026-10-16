Opaque selection, forced doubles pairing: Para-shuttlers challenge Para Asian Games non-selection in Delhi HC | Asian Para Games 2026 News

NEW DELHI: Chirag Baretha is a two-time Asian Games medallist, having won silver in 2023 and bronze in 2018. Instead of focusing on the upcoming Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, which begin on October 18, he is running from pillar to post, trying to keep his fading dream of representing India alive. The 29-year-old has also won bronze medals at the 2024 BWF Para Badminton World Championships, the 2025 Asian Para Badminton Championships, and the 2026 World Para Badminton Championships.Baretha, alongside fellow para-shuttlers Shashank Kumar, Ammu Mohan and Manisha Patel, has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court against the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS), the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), the Badminton Association of India (BAI) and the Sports Authority of India (SAI) over their non-selection.In the petition, accessed by TimesofIndia.com, the para-shuttlers argue that they meet the selection criteria set by the Sports Ministry, which require them to be ranked in the top six in Asia. Baretha and Mandeep Kaur were ranked World No. 6 in the SL3-SU5 category on July 14, 2026, when the rankings were considered for the Asian Para Games.Subsequently, the petition argues that “Rakesh Pandey has not obtained or won any medal in the last 12 months or have ranking less than the petitioners in the international athlete ranking. Moreover, he was debarred for 4 years for failing the Anti-Doping Test.”The men’s doubles pairing of Rakesh Pandey and Dev Rathi was ranked World No. 3 in the SU5 category on the cutoff date. However, Rakesh is set to partner Umesh Vikram Kumar in men’s doubles at the Asian Para Games, while also finding a spot in the men’s singles discipline.This, too, has a layer of intrigue. In an email sent to qualified para-shuttlers on August 25, K Prabhakar Rao, the chairman of para-badminton at the Badminton Association of India (BAI), made it clear that “for a pair to be considered valid for recommendation, separate emails must be received from both players, with each player naming the other as their partner for the concerned event.”In response, Baretha, who was named in the Badminton World Federation’s (BWF) entry list, registered for singles (SU5 category), men’s doubles (SU5 with Hardik Makkar) and mixed doubles (SL3-SU5 with Mandeep Kaur).However, Vikram, Pandey’s partner at the Asian Para Games, expressed displeasure at his name being added to the doubles draw without his consent. “Sir, I have not given consent to participate in MD SL3 SU5. How can I [sic] my name appear in doubles? Please make sure to remove my name from doubles without affecting my singles entry,” he wrote in a WhatsApp group for Asian Para Games athletes. He addressed the message to Prabhakar Rao and coach Venkata Murali Krishna.However, his plea was not entertained. “Vikram, we can discuss this in a physical meeting at hotel. At this stage, no modification is allowed. We already discussed with referee, ABC [Asian Badminton Confederation] persons.”Not satisfied, Vikram responded, “Sir, I will be arriving at hotel late tonight and by that time draw will be announced. Without my consent, my name should not be entered. Pandey bhaiya can play with Hardik (Makkar).”For Vikram, there is no way out. The rules stipulate that if a player withdraws from one discipline, they withdraw from the entire tournament.

We are fighting on a merit basis. We are medal holders. We are rank holders. We followed the guidelines of SAI. But Mr Prabhakar Rao has tricked us and affected our career and effort of four years. Chirag Baretha

This sequence of events, and the eventual loss of his place in the contingent, has left Baretha distraught.“We are (fighting) on a merit basis. We are medal holders. We are rank holders. We followed the guidelines of SAI. But Mr Prabhakar Rao has tricked us and affected our career and effort of four years,” Baretha told TimesofIndia.com.“I am Asia No. 6 and have qualified through my ranking. Even if you ignore that, I meet another clause of being a medallist from previous Games. The same applied to Suhas (Lalinakere Yathiraj), who was not in the top six but had won a medal the last time [gold].”

The Badminton Association of India didn’t have a say in this. We didn’t include or exclude an athlete as per our choices. We got this list from SAI, and we followed it. K Prabhakar Rao

“Before my name was withdrawn at the manager’s meeting, the draw was such that I was destined to reach the final. Except for one player, I have been able to beat everyone. I could guarantee the country a silver medal,” he added confidently.K Prabhakar Rao said the squad selection was not theirs to make in the first place.“The Badminton Association of India didn’t have a say in this. We didn’t include or exclude an athlete as per our choices. We got this list from SAI, and we followed it,” he told TimesofIndia.com.The exclusion of former head coach Gaurav Khanna is believed to have been a major factor in the entire selection fracas. Khanna, who established India’s first para-badminton academy (Gaurav Khanna Excellia Badminton Academy), has the likes of Suhas and Baretha under his wing.Baretha alleged that senior para-shuttlers were instrumental in creating a negative impression of Khanna among officials at SAI. “These senior athletes have set a wrong aura in front of the Sports Authority of India. They have also harmed me. It includes Sukant Kadam, Nitesh Kumar, Pramod Bhagat and Rakesh Pandey himself.”“They keep going on about the academy, but at least look at my credentials. Look at my medals, my ranking. I am talking about my achievements.”In the days following the squad announcement and Baretha’s omission on October 12, Baretha, Shashank Kumar and Ammu Mohan approached the Delhi High Court and met Dr Pallavi Rai, SAI’s director (TEAMS Division), but failed to receive a satisfactory response. Their repeated attempts to seek clarity from BAI secretary Sanjay Mishra and K Prabhakar Rao have also failed to yield results.The para-shuttlers are not the only aggrieved group of Indian athletes. Para-shooters and para-cyclists, too, had demanded a fairer and more transparent selection process. They held a protest during the send-off ceremony on October 8.India has sent a 281-member contingent to the Asian Para Games, which includes 168 athletes.

SEQUENCE OF EVENTS

September 24, 2025: The Sports Ministry issues selection criteria for the Asian Games and Asian Para Games.October 2026: BAI reiterates the selection criteria for the Asian Para Games.October 12: SAI announces the contingent for the Asian Para Games.October 13: Para-shuttlers converge in Delhi to travel to the Games.October 13: Chirag Baretha, Shashank Kumar, Ammu Mohan and Manisha Patel file a petition in the Delhi High Court over their non-selection.October 14: Para-shuttlers report in Aichi-Nagoya.October 16: Badminton begins at the Asian Para Games.October 18: The Asian Para Games are officially opened.