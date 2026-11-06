‘Ordinary bowler’: Ex-India captain slams CSK’s ‘confusing’ trade, says SRH are the real winners | Cricket News

Khaleel Ahmed, Liam Livingstone

Former India opener Kris Srikkanth has questioned Chennai Super Kings’ decision to trade for Liam Livingstone and Jack Edwards, believing Sunrisers Hyderabad have emerged as the bigger winners from the four-player deal ahead of the IPL 2027 auction.CSK and SRH completed the trade on Thursday, with England all-rounder Livingstone and Australian seam-bowling all-rounder Edwards moving to the five-time champions. In exchange, India pacer Khaleel Ahmed and Australian fast bowler Nathan Ellis joined SRH.Reacting to the development on his YouTube channel, Srikkanth was particularly critical of CSK’s decision to bring Edwards on board, describing the Australian as an ordinary bowler. He also questioned whether Livingstone would have a clear role in the Chennai side.“Why Jack Edwards? He is an ordinary bowler. I am okay with CSK giving away Khaleel Ahmed as he’s nothing great. This trade is a better one for SRH. Personally, I think Livingstone is a good cricketer if utilised well. But how he fits in with CSK is a big question mark. CSK should release Matt Short, who is a waste, and see if Livingstone can be an upgrade for him,” said Srikkanth.Edwards, who made his international debut for Australia in January this year, will join CSK at his existing contract value of Rs 3 crore. SRH had signed him before his international debut, but the all-rounder did not get an opportunity to feature in IPL 2026 after a foot injury forced him out of the tournament.Livingstone, meanwhile, will move to CSK for Rs 6 crore, a significant reduction from the Rs 13 crore at which SRH had originally acquired him.Srikkanth’s concerns about the deal also stem from the overseas-player combination available to CSK. With franchises permitted to field a maximum of four overseas players in their playing XI, he believes Livingstone could find it difficult to secure a regular place.The former India opener pointed out that CSK already have three overseas players who are likely to feature regularly, leaving limited room for the England all-rounder.“CSK already have three sure starters among their overseas players in Dewald Brevis , Noor Ahmad and Jamie Overton. So Livingstone can only be the fourth option, and even there, CSK could go with Akeal Hosein. It’s a very confusing trade and not a convincing trade for CSK. Will CSK benefit from this? It’s a big question mark. I am not convinced by Edwards either, and his domestic track record is also nothing great. So this trade definitely favors SRH,” Srikkanth added.While Livingstone’s ability to contribute with both bat and ball could offer CSK another option, Srikkanth remains unconvinced about how the two incoming players fit into the team’s plans. He believes the exchange has given SRH a more favourable deal heading into the IPL 2027 auction.