Para-shooters allege corruption in Asian Games selection; PCI chief says process ‘100% fair’

The selection of India’s para-shooting team for the Aichi-Nagoya Para Asian Games has come under a cloud of controversy after a group of para-shooters alleged corruption and financial demands in the selection process.The shooters have sought an independent inquiry into what they described as financial corruption, extortion and manipulation by officials of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) and its Shooting Technical Committee (STC).In a representation submitted to the Director General of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Wednesday, the athletes alleged “illicit monetary extortion”, “brazen corruption” and violations of Sports Ministry guidelines.The Para Asian Games are scheduled to be held from October 18 to 24.

Shooters allege 20 per cent demand

One of the most serious allegations made in the representation was that athletes were being asked to give 20 per cent of their government cash awards as a condition for being selected for the national team.“Athletes are being coerced under severe duress into paying an illegal kickback of 20 per cent of their sanctioned government cash awards to designated committee office-bearers as a mandatory pre-condition for national team selection,” the representation alleged.The shooters also alleged that international quota places were not allocated purely on rankings and performances. They claimed financial considerations played a role in deciding who received the available places.According to their representation, two of the 15 international quota places available to India were surrendered because athletes next in line allegedly refused to meet the financial demands. The athletes also accused the selection committee of changing qualifying scores, ignoring Sports Ministry criteria and replacing an earlier selection panel without giving a recorded reason.

Sandeep Kumar alleges selection bias

P4 50m free pistol SH1 shooter Sandeep Kumar, ranked third in Asia, also questioned the selection decisions. He alleged that Rudrankksh Khandelwal, ranked 14th in Asia, was picked ahead of Akash, the Asian No. 1, and himself. Sandeep said he was “deeply aggrieved” by what he described as arbitrary decisions and violations of the selection rules.The shooters also questioned the appointment of an individual as a technical expert and Director of Operations, alleging that the person had no record of competing in an official shooting event.

PCI rejects all allegations

PCI president Devendra Jhajharia strongly rejected the charges and said the team had been selected strictly according to the prescribed rules.“The selection has been done as per the criteria. There has been no discrimination against anyone. The selections are 100 per cent fair and according to the Sports Ministry’s guidelines,” Jhajharia, a two-time Paralympics javelin gold-medallist, told PTI.Jhajharia also rejected Sandeep’s allegation that he was left out to make way for a shooter who had links with the coach.“Those are all false allegations,” Jhajharia said.

Ministry says grievances will be examined

A Sports Ministry source said genuine complaints raised by the para-shooters would be looked into. However, the source added that the Indian team for the Para Asian Games had already been finalised and could not be changed at this stage.The shooters have also indicated that they could take the matter to court if their allegations are not addressed.They said they may approach the High Court under Article 226 of the Constitution, seeking a writ of mandamus and a court-monitored investigation into the selection process.