বুধবার, ২১ অক্টোবর ২০২৬, ১১:৪০ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Yash Reveals Why He Wanted To Co-Produce Ramayana With Namit Malhotra | Know Here | Bollywood News ‘Play the ball as late as possible’: Sunil Gavaskar’s advice to India batters for New Zealand Tests | Cricket News কালিয়াকৈরে বোয়ালীতে পূজা মন্ডপ পরিদর্শন করেন এডভোকেট আতিকুর রহমান ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, নতুন আক্রান্ত ১৩৬৬ সরকার ফ্যাসিবাদের পথে হাঁটছে: গোলাম পরওয়ার কর্ণফুলীতে চরপাথরঘাটা ইউপিতে জামায়াতের চেয়ারম্যান প্রার্থী এম জামাল উদ্দিন মুন্সি রাবি শিক্ষার্থী দীপার পড়াশোনার দায়িত্ব নিলেন ভিসি শেরপুরে মানবপাচার চক্রের প্রধান আসামি গ্রেফতার ট্রাকের ধাক্কায় গুরুতর আহত রাবি শিক্ষার্থী, ভর্তি আইসিইউতে Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Accused Conducted Recce 2 Weeks Back, Had A Pre-Decided Escape Plan | Bollywood News
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

‘Play the ball as late as possible’: Sunil Gavaskar’s advice to India batters for New Zealand Tests | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বুধবার, ২১ অক্টোবর, ২০২৬
  • ৪২ সময় দেখুন
‘Play the ball as late as possible’: Sunil Gavaskar’s advice to India batters for New Zealand Tests | Cricket News


Mumbai: Sunil Gavaskar has advised India’s batters to play the ball as late as possible when they face New Zealand in the two-Test series in Wellington and Christchurch, where swing and seam are expected to pose a major challenge.India struggled on their last Test tour of New Zealand in February-March 2020, losing 0-2 after managing totals of 165, 191, 242 and 124. With green pitches likely again, Gavaskar said patience and technique would be vital.“Like in England, you try and play as late as possible. Don’t commit yourself too much, because that gives you the chance to cover the movement off the pitch,” Gavaskar said.“When there is movement in the air, you can see it and react. But after pitching, the movement happens very close to the bat. The later you play, the better your chances of scoring runs and defending the good ball. Don’t push at the ball. Defend with soft hands, not hard hands.”The batting great also questioned the decision to schedule only two Tests, saying every series in the next World Test Championship cycle should have at least three matches.“Ideally, there should be a minimum of three Tests. Two Tests don’t always give you a result. One team could win one match and the other team the next. A third Test gives you a better opportunity to win a series,” he said.He believes India will benefit from having spent an extended period in New Zealand before the Tests, with the team already playing five T20Is and five ODIs on the tour.“One of the biggest problems in New Zealand is getting your body clock used to the time difference. It takes a really long time for your sleep and waking hours to adjust. The Indian team being there already is going to be a big plus,” Gavaskar said.He warned that early-summer conditions could make batting difficult but said runs would be available once batters settled in.“There will be a fair bit of grass, cooler weather and the possibility of rain. The ball will move in the air and after pitching, so it won’t be easy. But once you settle down, these can be some of the best pitches to bat on. I’m hoping our batters get going,” he said.Gavaskar also backed India’s pace attack to challenge New Zealand.“With Jasprit Bumrah leading the attack and Mohammed Siraj around, we have the capability of surprising the New Zealand batting unit. We’ve got a good team. As with everything, you need a little bit of luck,” he said.(Tune-in: Watch India’s tour of New Zealand live and exclusive on Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV, starting October 22, 2026.)



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Deepthi Jeevanji wins 400m T20 gold with Asian Para Games record | Asian Para Games 2026 News

Deepthi Jeevanji wins 400m T20 gold with Asian Para Games record | Asian Para Games 2026 News

‘He should not play all three formats’: Ravi Shastri’s advice for Jasprit Bumrah | Cricket News

‘He should not play all three formats’: Ravi Shastri’s advice for Jasprit Bumrah | Cricket News

‘Success does not necessarily have to be series wins’: West Indies captain Shai Hope after rain washes out 5th T20I | Cricket News

‘Success does not necessarily have to be series wins’: West Indies captain Shai Hope after rain washes out 5th T20I | Cricket News

Under pressure and on the move: India coach flags mental fatigue in camp amid ‘jam-packed’ schedule | Cricket News

Under pressure and on the move: India coach flags mental fatigue in camp amid ‘jam-packed’ schedule | Cricket News

Opaque selection, forced doubles pairing: Para-shuttlers challenge Para Asian Games non-selection in Delhi HC | Asian Para Games 2026 News

Opaque selection, forced doubles pairing: Para-shuttlers challenge Para Asian Games non-selection in Delhi HC | Asian Para Games 2026 News

‘Got to look at luggage weight’: Shai Hope jokes after winning third Player of the Match award during this India tour | Cricket News

‘Got to look at luggage weight’: Shai Hope jokes after winning third Player of the Match award during this India tour | Cricket News

মক্কায় মসজিদে ‘অশালীন কর্মকাণ্ডে’র দায়ে বাংলাদেশি নারী-পুরুষের মৃত্যুদণ্ড কার্যকর
মক্কায় মসজিদে ‘অশালীন কর্মকাণ্ডে’র দায়ে বাংলাদেশি নারী-পুরুষের মৃত্যুদণ্ড কার্যকর
শ্রীবরদীতে ইউপি নির্বাচনে চেয়ারম্যান প্রার্থী ইউপি সদস্য হাসানুজ্জামান রনির মোটর সাইকেল শোভাযাত্রা
শ্রীবরদীতে ইউপি নির্বাচনে চেয়ারম্যান প্রার্থী ইউপি সদস্য হাসানুজ্জামান রনির মোটর সাইকেল শোভাযাত্রা
শিক্ষক, শিক্ষিকা করে মাদক ব্যবসা
শিক্ষক, শিক্ষিকা করে মাদক ব্যবসা
মসজিদে অনৈতিক কাজের অপরাধে মক্কায় দুই বাংলাদেশির মৃত্যুদণ্ড কার্যকর
মসজিদে অনৈতিক কাজের অপরাধে মক্কায় দুই বাংলাদেশির মৃত্যুদণ্ড কার্যকর
বিএনপির অফিসিয়াল ফেসবুক পেজে জীবিত বিএনপি নেতার মৃত্যুর তথ্য প্রকাশ
বিএনপির অফিসিয়াল ফেসবুক পেজে জীবিত বিএনপি নেতার মৃত্যুর তথ্য প্রকাশ
হারানো অ্যান্ড্রয়েড ফোন খুঁজে পাওয়ার সহজ নিয়ম
হারানো অ্যান্ড্রয়েড ফোন খুঁজে পাওয়ার সহজ নিয়ম
আবু সাঈদ হত্যা মামলায় দণ্ডিত ১১ জনকে বেরোবি থেকে স্থায়ী বহিষ্কার
আবু সাঈদ হত্যা মামলায় দণ্ডিত ১১ জনকে বেরোবি থেকে স্থায়ী বহিষ্কার
Argentina vs Benin Highlights: Lionel Messi bids farewell to Argentina with 3-0 win
Argentina vs Benin Highlights: Lionel Messi bids farewell to Argentina with 3-0 win
মিরপুরের উচ্ছেদ অভিযান নিয়ে জামায়াত আমিরের বক্তব্য
মিরপুরের উচ্ছেদ অভিযান নিয়ে জামায়াত আমিরের বক্তব্য
জেসিআই ঢাকা ডায়নামিকের ‘নূরের আলো’—সৌরবিদ্যুতে আলোকিত হচ্ছে এতিমখানা ও মাদ্রাসা
জেসিআই ঢাকা ডায়নামিকের ‘নূরের আলো’—সৌরবিদ্যুতে আলোকিত হচ্ছে এতিমখানা ও মাদ্রাসা
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaosher

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST