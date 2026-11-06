শুক্রবার, ০৬ নভেম্বর ২০২৬, ০৯:৫৭ পূর্বাহ্ন
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Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash’s Film Mints Rs 64.85 Crore On Opening Day | Bollywood News ‘Ordinary bowler’: Ex-India captain slams CSK’s ‘confusing’ trade, says SRH are the real winners | Cricket News শিল্পকারখানায় অস্থিরতা সৃষ্টিতে পলাতক আ.লীগের ইন্ধন রয়েছে: রিজভী মইজ্জ‍্যারটেকে আবাসিক হোটেলের আড়ালে দেহ ব্যবসার অভিযোগ ‎শ্যামনগরে লবণাক্ততা নিরসন ও কৃষি অভিযোজনবিষয়ক প্রশিক্ষণ ও পরিকল্পনা সভা অনুষ্ঠিত সৌরশক্তির ব্যবহার ও আগামীর পথচলা ডেঙ্গুতে প্রাণ হারাল আরও ৭ জন অধ্যক্ষের পদত্যাগের দাবিতে হোম ইকোনমিক্স কলেজে বিক্ষোভ, কক্ষে তালা প্রযুক্তির জীবন চক্রের প্রভাব – Sarabangla ইরান যুদ্ধ রিপাবলিকানদের পরাজয়ের জন্য দায়ী, এমন দাবি ‘বেশিরভাগই সত্য’: ট্রাম্প
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Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash’s Film Mints Rs 64.85 Crore On Opening Day | Bollywood News

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Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash’s Film Mints Rs 64.85 Crore On Opening Day | Bollywood News


News movies bollywood Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash’s Film Mints Rs 64.85 Crore On Opening Day

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Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 1: Namit Malhotra-backed project falls short of projected Rs 100 crore India net.

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Ramayana Box Office Day 1: Know Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Namit Malhotra's Film's Opening Day Collection

Ramayana Box Office Day 1: Know Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Namit Malhotra’s Film’s Opening Day Collection

Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 1: Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, finally hit theatres yesterday after much anticipation. The pre-release buzz surrounding the film was so intense that many trade experts predicted that it would open to Rs 150 crore. But has the film achieved this feat?

Bankrolled by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana Part 1 has grossed Rs 77.50 crore and netted Rs 64.85 crore in India, according to Sacnilk’s latest report. The reported breakdown is: Hindi Rs 47.50 crore, Kannada Rs 7.25 crore, Telugu Rs 6.00 crore, Tamil Rs 2.60 crore and Malayalam Rs 1.50 crore.

The projections were especially high since the advance bookings had crossed Rs 50 crore. As such, many experts believed that the film would open between Rs 100-150 crore. In the North American market, the film has reportedly earned 940,000 dollars, falling just shy of the estimated projection.

However, film business expert Girish Johar saw this coming and previously told News18, “It may have a slow start like Dhurandhar. Its business will peak only post-Diwali. As per initial industry reports, the film’s outstanding. But what makes me a little flummoxed is why they’re releasing the film on a Thursday. It’s not a holiday either in India or overseas. I’m predicting Rs 50 crore in India.”

Ramayana Review

Ramayana’s collection is expected to witness a boost after Diwali, and expectations are still quite high. Meanwhile, News18 gave the film 3/5 stars. Our review read, “The film is visually beautiful, and the VFX deserve immense appreciation. The makers have clearly invested heavily in bringing this mythological world to life, and several frames are genuinely breathtaking. The scale and visual treatment make it a cinematic experience worth watching on the big screen.”

“The biggest surprise package is Yash as Ravana. He takes away the limelight with his powerful screen presence and commanding performance. Strong, fierce and convincing, Yash brings the right intensity to Dashanan. His scenes are among the most entertaining parts of the film, and he delivers exactly the kind of power and impact that audiences would expect from him. Whenever he appears on screen, the film gets a much-needed boost,” the review also mentioned.

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Bankrolled by Namit Malhotra and directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana Part 1 grossed Rs 77.50 crore and netted Rs 64.85 crore in India on its opening day.

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About the Author

Kashvi Raj Singh

Kashvi Raj Singh

Kashvi Raj Singh is a Sub Editor at News18. She extensively covers Bollywood, Hollywood and television. She not only keeps an eye out for interesting news angles but also often writes social commentar…Read More

First Published:

November 06, 2026, 08:17 IST

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শিল্পকারখানায় অস্থিরতা সৃষ্টিতে পলাতক আ.লীগের ইন্ধন রয়েছে: রিজভী

শিল্পকারখানায় অস্থিরতা সৃষ্টিতে পলাতক আ.লীগের ইন্ধন রয়েছে: রিজভী

মইজ্জ‍্যারটেকে আবাসিক হোটেলের আড়ালে দেহ ব্যবসার অভিযোগ

মইজ্জ‍্যারটেকে আবাসিক হোটেলের আড়ালে দেহ ব্যবসার অভিযোগ

‎শ্যামনগরে লবণাক্ততা নিরসন ও কৃষি অভিযোজনবিষয়ক প্রশিক্ষণ ও পরিকল্পনা সভা অনুষ্ঠিত

‎শ্যামনগরে লবণাক্ততা নিরসন ও কৃষি অভিযোজনবিষয়ক প্রশিক্ষণ ও পরিকল্পনা সভা অনুষ্ঠিত

সৌরশক্তির ব্যবহার ও আগামীর পথচলা

সৌরশক্তির ব্যবহার ও আগামীর পথচলা

প্রযুক্তির জীবন চক্রের প্রভাব – Sarabangla

প্রযুক্তির জীবন চক্রের প্রভাব – Sarabangla

ইরান যুদ্ধ রিপাবলিকানদের পরাজয়ের জন্য দায়ী, এমন দাবি ‘বেশিরভাগই সত্য’: ট্রাম্প

ইরান যুদ্ধ রিপাবলিকানদের পরাজয়ের জন্য দায়ী, এমন দাবি ‘বেশিরভাগই সত্য’: ট্রাম্প

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