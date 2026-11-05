Ramayana Movie Review, Release LIVE Updates: Ranbir Kapoor Film Is ‘Magic’, Ravana-Jatayu Fight Is A Highlight

#Ramayana (3.5/5) – A visually stunning epic that has its moments. Not an easy attempt to bring one of India’s greatest epics to the big screen, but the makers have gone all out in terms of execution – While the narrative follows a generic route, the film more than makes up for it with its breathtaking visuals, CGI and implementation of 3D.

The VFX team deserves a huge shoutout here. The detailing is terrific. Especially, the first 45 minutes with Yash and the grand mid-air showdown between Ravana and Jatayu are easily the film’s biggest highlights. Both sequences are exceptionally well executed and will make you wish for an IMAX screening (I saw it in on a normal screen). And yes, the AI lip sync technology used in the film is a first-of-its-kind, too good!

However, the writing is where the film falters a bit. Except for Ravana, almost all the characters are written on a fairly surface level. The drama in the film feels straight out of the TV serial version, and there are hardly any high moments except for the action sequences. That’s where the film could have upped its game.

On the acting front, @TheNameIsYash is the real show stealer. His menacing screen presence and body language make him an absolute standout. #RanbirKapoor is adequate as Ram, while #SaiPallavi looks and performs well as Sita. Expected better performances from the rest of the cast, or better casting at least.

The music in the film is the biggest misfire and I don’t have much to say about the work by the duo of Zimmer and Rahman. For once, I feel the makers could have gone with Rahman alone, he would have brought in an Indianized zone in the BGM, which currently sits at the usual bams.

A special mention to Nitesh Tiwari for achieving the right amount of ‘logic’ within the world of Ramayana. There’s a design in which the characters use their powers, it is not random.

Overall, #Ramayana is a visually spectacular epic drama with a few writing issues, but some terrific set pieces that make it worth experiencing on the big screen. The first part has hit a new benchmark in VFX work, and meanwhile, has created just enough interest to make us watch the second part. And that’s a win for now!

— Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) November 4, 2026