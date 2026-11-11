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TOI Exclusive: PT Usha takes IOA election battle to IOC, seeks independent probe into alleged violations | More sports News Ranveer Singh’s Grandfather Dr Ram Hingorani Passes Away At 96, Cousin Saumya Shares Emotional Tribute | Bollywood News খাঁচায় থাকে না আকাশ কর্ণফুলীতে চাঁদা দাবির অভিযোগে বিএনপি নেতা পরিচয়দানকারী আবছার ও ছেলেকে গণধোলাই ‘সরকার ব্যর্থ হলে বিরোধীদল দায়িত্ব পালন করবে’ শেখ হাসিনার প্রত্যর্পণ আইন অনুযায়ীই সমাধান হবে: জয়সওয়াল দেশব্যাপী ছাত্রলীগের নৈরাজ্যের প্রতিবাদে তিতুমীর কলেজ শিবিরের বিক্ষোভ মিছিল ডেঙ্গুতে ২৪ ঘণ্টায় প্রাণ হারাল ৮ জন ‘You always have the gun to your head’: Ravi Shastri on life as Team India head coach | Cricket News Soni Razdan Shares Mahesh Bhatt’s Reaction To Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana, Calls Him A Proud Father-In-Law | Bollywood News
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Ranveer Singh’s Grandfather Dr Ram Hingorani Passes Away At 96, Cousin Saumya Shares Emotional Tribute | Bollywood News

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Ranveer Singh’s Grandfather Dr Ram Hingorani Passes Away At 96, Cousin Saumya Shares Emotional Tribute | Bollywood News


News movies bollywood Ranveer Singh’s Grandfather Dr Ram Hingorani Passes Away At 96, Cousin Saumya Shares Emotional Tribute

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Ranveer Singh’s maternal grandfather Dr Ram Hingorani passed away at 96 on Diwali. His cousin Saumya Hingorani Thackeray shared an emotional tribute.

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Ranveer Singh's maternal grandfather, Dr Ram Hingorani, passed away at 96.

Ranveer Singh’s maternal grandfather, Dr Ram Hingorani, passed away at 96.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh’s maternal grandfather, Dr Ram Hingorani, was a familiar face on the actor’s social media, often featuring in pictures and videos that showed their close bond. He passed away on Diwali at the age of 96, with Ranveer’s cousin Saumya Hingorani Thackeray sharing the news in an emotional tribute.

Saumya remembered him as a man who lived a full life and chose to celebrate his memories rather than mourn his passing. She also shared photographs and videos with him, giving a glimpse into their family moments.

Ranveer Singh’s Cousin Shares Emotional Tribute To Dr Ram Hingorani

Announcing his death, Saumya revealed that her grandfather passed away peacefully on Diwali during Lakshmi Puja. She wrote, “My Dadu, Dr. Ram, peacefully left us on Diwali to go home to my Dadi. He couldn’t have picked a more auspicious time – the golden hour of the day, during Lakshmi Puja.”

She also remembered her grandparents and imagined them spending time together again. “I bet the two of them are in their chairs sipping on a crisp whiskey, enjoying watching us together.”

Saumya began her tribute by writing, “96 years young. A glorious life to be celebrated, not mourned.” She also thanked him for being the “best Dadu in the world” before ending her note with a personal message: “Save a scoop of ice cream for me. Until we dance again. Hari Om.”

Neither Ranveer Singh nor his wife, Deepika Padukone, has publicly reacted to the loss so far.

Ranveer Singh Often Shared Pictures And Videos With His Nana

Ranveer has shared many glimpses of his relationship with his maternal grandfather over the years. In August 2020, the actor posted a picture of him wearing a cap, oversized sunglasses and a gold chain. He captioned the photograph “Nana-G.”

Their bond was also visible during the promotions of Ranveer’s film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in August 2023. The actor shared a series of pictures and videos featuring his 93-year-old grandfather, who even joined him for a dance to the song Jhumka Gira Re.

In one of the videos, his grandfather was seen wearing a ‘Team Rocky’ T-shirt. He also had a funny suggestion for the celebrations, saying, “Tikki choro tequila lao!”

Ranveer Singh’s Grandfather Went To Vote At 93

Another memorable post came in May 2024, when Ranveer shared a picture of his grandfather after he stepped out to cast his vote in Mumbai despite the scorching heat.

The actor highlighted his grandfather’s commitment to voting and wrote, “93yrs old. 93°F outside. But he voted. He’s a voter! My Rockstar Nana #EveryVoteCounts.”

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About the Author

Shreyanka Mazumdar

Shreyanka Mazumdar

Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving into the glitz and glamour of the entertainment wo…Read More

First Published:

November 11, 2026, 07:45 IST

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অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
খাঁচায় থাকে না আকাশ

খাঁচায় থাকে না আকাশ

কর্ণফুলীতে চাঁদা দাবির অভিযোগে বিএনপি নেতা পরিচয়দানকারী আবছার ও ছেলেকে গণধোলাই

কর্ণফুলীতে চাঁদা দাবির অভিযোগে বিএনপি নেতা পরিচয়দানকারী আবছার ও ছেলেকে গণধোলাই

‘সরকার ব্যর্থ হলে বিরোধীদল দায়িত্ব পালন করবে’

‘সরকার ব্যর্থ হলে বিরোধীদল দায়িত্ব পালন করবে’

শেখ হাসিনার প্রত্যর্পণ আইন অনুযায়ীই সমাধান হবে: জয়সওয়াল

শেখ হাসিনার প্রত্যর্পণ আইন অনুযায়ীই সমাধান হবে: জয়সওয়াল

Soni Razdan Shares Mahesh Bhatt’s Reaction To Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana, Calls Him A Proud Father-In-Law | Bollywood News

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আওয়ামী লীগের আগুন সন্ত্রাসের বিরুদ্ধে জেডিপির বিক্ষোভ

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