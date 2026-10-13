Sarah Dambanevana, first Zimbabwean female umpire in Women’s T20 World Cup, passes away at 36 | Cricket News

Former Zimbabwe fast bowler and international umpire Sarah Dambanevana has died in Harare at the age of 36. She passed away on Monday, October 12, after spending months in hospital following a medical procedure in March, Zimbabwe Cricket confirmed.Dambanevana represented Zimbabwe as a player between 2009 and 2014 before moving into umpiring, where she went on to make history on the international stage.

From player to a trailblazing umpire

Dambanevana began her senior international umpiring career in September 2023. Earlier that year, she became the first Zimbabwean woman to officiate in a World Cup final when she stood in the final of the Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup between India and England in South Africa.She later officiated at the Women’s T20 World Cup in the UAE in 2024, becoming first Zimbabwean female umpire to do so.She also took field in the Women’s ODI World Cup in India and Sri Lanka in 2025. At the latter tournament, she was part of the first all-female panel of match officials.In total, she officiated in 63 senior international matches, including 42 women’s T20 Internationals, 11 women’s ODIs and 10 men’s T20 Internationals. She also worked in domestic cricket and international youth tournaments. Before becoming an umpire, she played for Zimbabwe, including at the 2011 World Cup Qualifier. She joined the ICC’s development panel of umpires in 2022.

Zimbabwe Cricket pays tribute

Zimbabwe Cricket chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani praised Dambanevana for her contribution to the game as both a player and an umpire.“Sarah served Zimbabwe with distinction, first as a player and then as an umpire whose ability earned her a place on the world stage,” Mukuhlani said. “Watching her stand in a World Cup final was a moment of immense pride for our cricket community and our country. She showed young Zimbabwean women that they belong at the highest levels of the game, including in roles where opportunities had long been limited.“Through her achievements, she opened doors and gave others the confidence to pursue their own ambitions. We will remember her dedication, her professionalism and her willingness to help others grow. Her passing leaves a painful void in our cricket family, but the example she set will continue to inspire those who follow in her footsteps.”