Soni Razdan Shares Mahesh Bhatt’s Reaction To Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana, Calls Him A Proud Father-In-Law | Bollywood News

News movies bollywood Soni Razdan Shares Mahesh Bhatt’s Reaction To Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana, Calls Him A Proud Father-In-Law

Last Updated: November 10, 2026, 08:08 IST

After watching Ramayana, Mahesh Bhatt was visibly moved by Ranbir Kapoor’s portrayal, and his wife, Soni Razdan, shared a glimpse of his reaction in a social media post.

Soni Razdan Shares Mahesh Bhatt’s Reaction To Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has joined the list of celebrities praising Ramayana, with a special mention for his son-in-law Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious two-part adaptation. After watching the film, Mahesh was visibly moved by Ranbir’s portrayal, and his wife, Soni Razdan, shared a glimpse of his reaction in a social media post.

Here’s how Mahesh Bhatt reacted after watching Ramayana

Soni Razdan shared a picture of Mahesh Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor from a Diwali gathering on her Instagram Story, accompanied by a caption that reflected the filmmaker’s admiration for the actor. She wrote, “Mere paas Ram hai,” adding that Mahesh had proudly said, “Jai Shri Ram.” The post offered a sweet glimpse into the family’s reaction to Ranbir taking on the iconic role. Have a look:

Earlier, while speaking to Variety India, Mahesh Bhatt revealed he got emotional after watching Ranbir’s performance as Lord Rama in the film. He said, “Just before the interval, Rama was sent into exile for 14 years. I felt my throat close. I tried hard not to cry. I had gone [to watch the film] with young filmmakers and writers, and people in the hall knew they were sitting with Ranbir Kapoor’s father-in-law. When the lights came on, I tried to hide my tears. I couldn’t. Nor could I say much. Great experiences make you silent.”

Meanwhile, Ramayana: Part 1 continues to enjoy a strong run at the box office. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial, also starring Sai Pallavi, Yash, Ravie Dubey and others, hit theatres on November 5 and, since then, it has been setting the box office on fire. According to Sacnilk, the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer has collected an estimated Rs 346.35 crore net in India within five days of its theatrical release. The film witnessed a major jump on Monday (November 9), earning Rs 107.50 crore net in India on its fifth day.

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Quick Answers Powered by Ask News18 What was Mahesh Bhatt’s reaction to Ranbir Kapoor’s performance in Ramayana? Mahesh Bhatt got emotional and teary-eyed after watching Ranbir Kapoor portray Lord Rama, especially during the scene where Rama is sent into exile. He praised his son-in-law for touching the divinity within himself and described the experience as leaving him speechless. How did Soni Razdan share Mahesh Bhatt’s reaction to the film? Soni Razdan posted a picture of Mahesh Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on her Instagram Story with the caption “Mere paas Ram hai” and shared that Mahesh proudly exclaimed “Jai Shri Ram”. How well has Ramayana performed at the box office since its release? Ramayana: Part 1 has enjoyed a strong box office run after hitting theatres on November 5, earning an estimated Rs 346.35 crore net in India within five days. The film saw a major surge on Monday, November 9, bringing in Rs 107.50 crore net. Powered by Ask News18

First Published: November 10, 2026, 08:08 IST