Soni Razdan Shares Mahesh Bhatt’s Reaction To Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana, Calls Him A Proud Father-In-Law | Bollywood News

Last Updated:
Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has joined the list of celebrities praising Ramayana, with a special mention for his son-in-law Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious two-part adaptation. After watching the film, Mahesh was visibly moved by Ranbir’s portrayal, and his wife, Soni Razdan, shared a glimpse of his reaction in a social media post.
Here’s how Mahesh Bhatt reacted after watching Ramayana
Soni Razdan shared a picture of Mahesh Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor from a Diwali gathering on her Instagram Story, accompanied by a caption that reflected the filmmaker’s admiration for the actor. She wrote, “Mere paas Ram hai,” adding that Mahesh had proudly said, “Jai Shri Ram.” The post offered a sweet glimpse into the family’s reaction to Ranbir taking on the iconic role. Have a look:
Earlier, while speaking to Variety India, Mahesh Bhatt revealed he got emotional after watching Ranbir’s performance as Lord Rama in the film. He said, “Just before the interval, Rama was sent into exile for 14 years. I felt my throat close. I tried hard not to cry. I had gone [to watch the film] with young filmmakers and writers, and people in the hall knew they were sitting with Ranbir Kapoor’s father-in-law. When the lights came on, I tried to hide my tears. I couldn’t. Nor could I say much. Great experiences make you silent.”
Meanwhile, Ramayana: Part 1 continues to enjoy a strong run at the box office. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial, also starring Sai Pallavi, Yash, Ravie Dubey and others, hit theatres on November 5 and, since then, it has been setting the box office on fire. According to Sacnilk, the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer has collected an estimated Rs 346.35 crore net in India within five days of its theatrical release. The film witnessed a major jump on Monday (November 9), earning Rs 107.50 crore net in India on its fifth day.
Mahesh Bhatt got emotional and teary-eyed after watching Ranbir Kapoor portray Lord Rama, especially during the scene where Rama is sent into exile. He praised his son-in-law for touching the divinity within himself and described the experience as leaving him speechless.
November 10, 2026, 08:08 IST