রবিবার, ১৮ অক্টোবর ২০২৬, ০৭:৪২ অপরাহ্ন
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‘Success does not necessarily have to be series wins’: West Indies captain Shai Hope after rain washes out 5th T20I | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: রবিবার, ১৮ অক্টোবর, ২০২৬
  • ৬৮ সময় দেখুন
‘Success does not necessarily have to be series wins’: West Indies captain Shai Hope after rain washes out 5th T20I | Cricket News


Shai Hope creates history

West Indies captain Shai Hope believes his team’s progress should be measured by more than just series victories after his side drew the five-match T20I series 2-2 against India.

Shai Hope Century

Shai Hope creates history

The series ended without a result in Bengaluru after rain interrupted the fifth match, forcing both teams to share the trophy. West Indies are still waiting for their first bilateral series win in India in more than two decades.

Hope praises team’s progress

Reflecting on the series, Hope said the team’s performance showed how much the players had improved together, even without winning the trophy outright.“We have not won a series here in 20-plus years. To get this far in the series shows what we’ve done as a unit. Success does not necessarily have to be series wins, to see the way the guys have been progressing has been commendable.”Hope also praised the bowlers for their contributions throughout the series. Keemo Paul took eight wickets, Shamar Springer claimed seven, and Roston Chase finished with six wickets. Paul also produced a five-wicket haul in the previous match, helping West Indies defend a huge total of 248 runs.“Bowling front, saw Shamar Springer come in and play a crucial role at the back end, wickets and death overs. Keemo Paul similarly, Roston has been bowling well. The way we play our cricket in general, everyone was chipping in. Pleasing from the bowling side of things,” he said.

Hope reflects on his batting success

Named Player of the Series, Hope stressed that self-belief and sticking to his usual approach were key to his performances. He scored 261 runs in four innings at a strike rate above 190, including two centuries and a half-century.“Still have to have self-belief; when I cross the line, I still believe I can get the job done. My process never changes; I try and stay as neutral as I can.”In the rain-shortened fifth T20I, India scored quickly after being asked to bat first. Ishan Kishan smashed 30 off 10 balls, while Naman Dhir remained unbeaten on 24 from six deliveries. Springer and Paul took two wickets each before rain brought the match to an early end.



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