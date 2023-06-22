The bad side of extremism should be highlighted to the people – Nasim Ahmed

YPSA (Young Power in Social Action), a social development agency, organized the event centered around the project called ‘Prevention of Extremism and Violence through People’s Social Involvement (CEVEC).’ The meeting occurred on June 21, 2023, at Arunodaya School in Cox’s Bazar. Mr. Md. Nasim Ahmed, Acting Deputy Director of Local Government in Cox’s Bazar, graced the occasion as the chief guest, while the Chairman and Panel Chairman of Union Parishad from Cox’s Bazar Sadar, Maheshkhali, Ramu, and Chakaria Upazilas attended as honored guests.

The meeting commenced with a welcome speech by YPSA Director and CEVEC Project Focal Person, Mr. Md. Shahajan. Subsequently, project team leader Ms. Khaleda Begum presented the implemented activities of the CEVEC project. The discussion encompassed the project’s methodology, objectives, goals, activities, and the significance of stakeholder participation. In his speech, Chief Guest Mr. Md. Nasim Ahmed acknowledged instances where exaggerated religious statements had hurt the sentiments of other believers. He emphasized the influential role of people’s representatives in shaping a better society, urging them to amplify awareness about the perils of extremism among the local population.

The open discussion involved the participation of Abdur Rahman, Chairman of Khutakhali Union, Vipul Barua, Panel Chairman of Fatekarkul Union, Kamal Uddin, Chairman of Varuakhali Union, Noor Siddique, Chairman of Islamabad Union, Shakila Sultana, Female Member of Dakshin Mithachari, Saifur Uddin Mohammad Khaled, Secretary of Rashidnagar Union, and other chairmen. Chairman Brindagan, a participant in the open discussion, stressed the connection between extremism and youth, underscoring the importance of raising awareness among young people. He suggested organizing games, establishing libraries, promoting cultural activities, and ensuring logistical support. The event was effectively managed by the CEVEC Project Coordinator, Mr. Md. Harun, with the presence of YPSA’s Upazila Managers, Project Manager Nazmul Barat Roni, Monitoring and Evaluation Officer Bon Ratna Tanchangya, Finance Management Officer Md. Nizamul Haque Chowdhury, and YPSA Program Manager Mr. Jishu Barua.