রবিবার, ০৮ নভেম্বর ২০২৬, ০৩:২১ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
‘There was nothing wrong’: Sunil Gavaskar shuts down criticism of Gautam Gambhir’s decision to bat Axar Patel at No. 5 | Cricket News Scene Box Office Collection Day 2: Suriya-Nazriya Film Scores ₹37.61 Crore, Sees Dip On Saturday | Regional Cinema News ‘দেশের মানুষের মধ্যে নতুন আত্মবিশ্বাস সৃষ্টি করেছিলেন জিয়াউর রহমান’ সৌদি আরবে সড়কে ঝরল ৭ বাংলাদেশির প্রাণ হাম উপসর্গে এক সপ্তাহে ২৮ শিশুর মৃত্যু Gautam Gulati Breaks Silence After Rise And Fall 2 Finale, Says ‘Winning Isn’t Everything’ | Web-series News ‘It was all of us’: Usman Khawaja drops bombshell on Australia’s 2018 ball-tampering scandal | Cricket News শুধু অভ্যুত্থান নয়, ছিল রাজনীতির নতুন সমীকরণ ছাত্রশিবিরের নববর্ষের প্রকাশনা সামগ্রী–২০২৭-এর মোড়ক উন্মোচন কালিয়াকৈরে শিল্পাঞ্চল পোশাকশ্রমিকদের আন্দোলনের পর অনেকটায় স্বাভাবিক
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

‘There was nothing wrong’: Sunil Gavaskar shuts down criticism of Gautam Gambhir’s decision to bat Axar Patel at No. 5 | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: রবিবার, ৮ নভেম্বর, ২০২৬
  • ৬১ সময় দেখুন
‘There was nothing wrong’: Sunil Gavaskar shuts down criticism of Gautam Gambhir’s decision to bat Axar Patel at No. 5 | Cricket News


Shubman Gill, Gautam Gambhir

Legendary India batter Sunil Gavaskar has backed the team management’s decision to promote Axar Patel ahead of KL Rahul in the second ODI against New Zealand, explaining the tactical thinking behind the move despite the all-rounder’s failure with the bat.India were chasing a modest target of 135 at Hnry Stadium in Wellington but found themselves in early trouble against New Zealand’s disciplined pace attack. After losing Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, the visitors slipped to 39/3. Axar was then sent in at No. 5, ahead of Rahul, but could manage only seven runs before falling, leaving India struggling at 47/4.The decision by head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Gill to push Axar up the order attracted criticism from sections of fans and experts. However, Gavaskar felt there was sound reasoning behind the move, particularly the advantage of disrupting a bowling attack’s plans by introducing a left-handed batter.“The bowlers have slight difficulty if a left-handed batter comes because you have to change the line and length you would have for a right-hander. In trying to do that, your line can change slightly even to the right-hander, where more chances of getting runs are created,” Gavaskar explained, speaking on Sony Sports network after the game.The former India captain also pointed out that such tactical decisions should not be judged solely by their outcome, as they can produce different results on different occasions.“There was nothing wrong with that thought process. If Axar had scored runs, you would have said how good the captaincy was. Such moves work at times and don’t work on other occasions, and it didn’t work this time. You also knew there was a solid player like Rahul after him. That’s why you experiment at times,” he added.Axar’s promotion was not an entirely unfamiliar move for India. The left-hander has previously been trusted with a higher batting position in important matches, most notably during the 2024 T20 World Cup final, when he forged a crucial partnership with Virat Kohli.He also occupied the No. 5 position ahead of Rahul throughout India’s victorious Champions Trophy 2025 campaign.In Wellington, however, it was Rahul who eventually took responsibility for keeping India’s chase on track. After walking in following Axar’s dismissal, he combined with Shreyas Iyer, who contributed 30 off 46 deliveries, to steady the innings.Rahul was cautious initially, playing 18 dot balls in his first 20 deliveries before finding opportunities to accelerate. He remained unbeaten on 26 when rain stopped play, with India at 113/7 after 26 overs.India were four runs ahead of the DLS par score of 109 when the match was abandoned, handing the visitors a four-wicket victory and a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.The win was set up by an impressive performance from India’s young pace attack. Gurnoor Brar claimed career-best figures of 4/30, while Auqib Nabi and Anshul Kamboj picked up two wickets apiece to dismiss New Zealand for 134 in 41 overs.Daryl Mitchell top-scored for the hosts with 55, but New Zealand’s total proved insufficient as India secured another DLS victory in the series.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
‘It was all of us’: Usman Khawaja drops bombshell on Australia’s 2018 ball-tampering scandal | Cricket News

‘It was all of us’: Usman Khawaja drops bombshell on Australia’s 2018 ball-tampering scandal | Cricket News

‘Ordinary bowler’: Ex-India captain slams CSK’s ‘confusing’ trade, says SRH are the real winners | Cricket News

‘Ordinary bowler’: Ex-India captain slams CSK’s ‘confusing’ trade, says SRH are the real winners | Cricket News

‘When he stays in fourth gear, then God help you’: Ravi Shastri as Virat Kohli surpasses Sachin Tendulkar | Cricket News

‘When he stays in fourth gear, then God help you’: Ravi Shastri as Virat Kohli surpasses Sachin Tendulkar | Cricket News

Shubman Gill opts to bowl, Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav miss out as India go with four pacers against New Zealand | Cricket News

Shubman Gill opts to bowl, Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav miss out as India go with four pacers against New Zealand | Cricket News

Harsh on Jasprit Bumrah to say he’s picking and choosing matches: Shane Bond | Cricket News

Harsh on Jasprit Bumrah to say he’s picking and choosing matches: Shane Bond | Cricket News

India Vs New Zealand: Double injury blow! Two key players ruled out as New Zealand name updated ODI squad for India series | Cricket News

India Vs New Zealand: Double injury blow! Two key players ruled out as New Zealand name updated ODI squad for India series | Cricket News

Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaosher

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST