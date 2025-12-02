Three T20 hundreds in 16 innings for Vaibhav Suryavanshi, but still not a record — who got there in even fewer innings? | Cricket News

মঙ্গলবার, ০২ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৭:৩৮ অপরাহ্ন
Vaibhav Suryavanshi celebrates his century during Syed Mustaq Ali Trophy 2025 cricket match between Bihar and Maharashtra, at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata. (PTI Photo)

Vaibhav Suryavanshi kept his strong run in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) on Tuesday with another significant performance for Bihar. The 14-year-old scored an unbeaten 108 off 61 balls against Maharashtra in an Elite Group B match played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. His innings included seven fours and seven sixes, and he played through the 20 overs to take Bihar to 176 for 3.By reaching three figures, Suryavanshi became the youngest player in the history of the tournament to hit a hundred. He achieved the record at 14 years and 250 days of age. The hundred also continued his productive year in T20 cricket. Suryavanshi now has three T20 hundreds in 2025, which puts him joint-first among Indian players this year along with Abhishek Sharma. Ayush Mhatre and Ishan Kishan have two hundreds each.Suryavanshi has scored three hundreds in only 16 T20 innings. This puts him third on the list for the fewest innings taken to reach three hundreds in the format. The top two places are held jointly by Ian Harvey of Australia and Darius Visser of Samoa, who both reached three T20 hundreds in 11 innings.Meanwhile, Bihar’s total did not prove enough in the SMAT match. Maharashtra captain Prithvi Shaw led the chase with a 30-ball 66 at the top of the order. Shaw is aiming to draw the attention of IPL teams after going unsold in the IPL 2025 auction, and his quick start gave Maharashtra early control. The team went on to reach the target with three wickets in hand and one over left.The result gave Maharashtra their second win from four matches in the group. Bihar continued to look for their first win of the season after another defeat.





Source link

Delhi derailed: Tripura defeat star-studded side in Syed Mushtaq; script history | Cricket News

‘Not for me to clarify’: Temba Bavuma plays down Shukri Conrad’s ‘Grovel’ remark; calls for more Tests against India | Cricket News

Hardik Pandya’s blazing 77* powers Baroda to record chase; fan breaks security cordon to take selfie – Watch | Cricket News

‘Tough to let Faf du Plessis go’: Delhi Capitals back youth over experience as Kumble flags key top-order fix before IPL auction | Cricket News

New Zealand collapse after Kane Williamson’s fifty as rain halts Day 1 in first Test vs West Indies | Cricket News

Vaibhav Suryavanshi creates history, blasts record-breaking SMAT century | Cricket News

খালেদা জিয়ার অসুস্থতায় সংবর্ধনার নামে বাকেরগঞ্জের বিএনপি নেতার আনন্দ উৎল্লাস!
বাকেরগঞ্জে অসহায় পরিবারকে”স্বপ্নকুঞ্জ” উপহার দিলেন ইউএনও রুমানা আফরোজ
কুষ্টিয়া সীমান্তে পিস্তলসহ একজন আটক
এবার মানুষ ধোয়ার মেশিন আনল জাপান
বেরোবি ছাত্র সংসদ নির্বাচন পদত্যাগ প্রত্যাহার করে ফিরলেন প্রধান কমিশনার ড. শাহজামান
খালেদা জিয়ার অসুস্থতার জন্য হাসিনা সরকার দায়ী: রাশেদ খান
কালিয়াকৈর টিন সেট কলোনিতে ভয়াবহ আগুন ফায়ার সার্ভিসের ২ টি ইউনিট দেড় ঘন্টায় প্রচেষ্টায় আগুন নিয়ন্ত্রণে
নেতানিয়াহুর ক্ষমাপ্রার্থনা প্রত্যাখ্যানের দাবিতে ইসরায়েলে গণবিক্ষোভ
ঢামেক থেকে ভাগিয়ে নেওয়া হচ্ছে রোগী, জড়িত কর্মচারীরা
নাগরপুরে শহীদ বুদ্ধিজীবী ও বিজয় দিবস উদযাপন উপলক্ষে প্রস্তুতিমূলক সভা অনুষ্ঠিত
