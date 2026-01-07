Throwback To When BLACKPINK’s Rose Questioned Marriage And Said ‘Happy Being Single’ | Korean News

Last Updated: January 07, 2026, 13:22 IST

An old clip of Rose talking about marriage and happiness resurfaces, with fans praising her honest take on staying single.

Throwback to Rose during a podcast appearance where she spoke openly about marriage pressure and choosing happiness on her own terms. (Photo Credit: X)

A Clip from an old podcast appearance featuring Rose has resurfaced online. It is reminding fans of a time when the BLACKPINK star spoke candidly about marriage, expectations and why she never bought into the idea that there’s only one way to be happy.

The comments come from Rose’s appearance on Therapuss with Jake Shane, where she joined host Jake Shane to answer listener questions.

The original episode was released in 2024 and had gained massive popularity at the time. Now, it’s being replayed and shared with a fresh perspective.

“Why is that the status quo of being happy?”

One listener had asked how to deal with fear of missing out while watching friends get married and buy homes. Rose didn’t rush to comfort. She challenged the premise.

“My question is, getting married, getting a house, why is that the status quo of being happy?” she said. Then came the line fans keep quoting. “Some people have miserable experiences there and sometimes I feel like I’m so happy being a single girl,” Rose said.

It was an honest reaction that reflected where she was mentally at the time. Rose had already hinted in earlier interviews that a breakup had left its mark, and the comment carried that context without spelling it out.

remember when rosé said “getting married and getting a house, why is that the status quo of being happy? some people have miserable experiences there and sometimes i feel like i’m so happy being a single girl” girlie was spilling facts pic.twitter.com/yZHMGIOUW4— hiro (@rsrosiess) January 5, 2026

Why Rose’s clip is resonating again

As the clip resurfaced, fans flooded social media with reactions that felt just as raw as her words.

“True Rosie..me too…I’m so happy being a single girl,” one fan wrote. Another added, “She said what many of us think, I love her.” A comment read, “She’s so real for this LOL we have the same mindset Rosie.”

What’s striking is how current the sentiment still feels. The pressure to tick off milestones hasn’t eased. If anything, it’s louder. That’s likely why the clip is finding a new audience now.

Mindset reflected in Blackpink Rose’s music

Looking back, the comment fits neatly into the themes Rose would later explore in her music. Her album, released on December 6, 2024, leans heavily into love, heartbreak and emotional fallout. Tracks like 3 AM, Toxic Till The End, and Call It The End pull from personal experiences she has openly acknowledged.

The project includes APT., her collaboration with Bruno Mars, along with Number One Girl, co-written by Mars. Fans quickly linked the lyrics to the same independence and self-awareness she expressed on the podcast.

As for now, Rose has just topped TC Candler’s The 100 Most Beautiful Faces of 2025 list, taking the No. 1 spot through global fan votes.

