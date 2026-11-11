TOI Exclusive: PT Usha takes IOA election battle to IOC, seeks independent probe into alleged violations | More sports News

NEW DELHI: Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Usha has urged International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Kirsty Coventry for an independent examination of the IOA’s controversial Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit (SOM) elections.In a confidential three-page complaint dated Nov 9, accessed exclusively by TOI, Usha raises serious concerns about the elections, including allegations of incumbent officials canvassing for candidates, messages seeking confirmation of voters’ participation and even references to the sports ministry in communications surrounding a secret ballot.In the letter, Usha has also questioned the handling of her four representations by returning officer (RO) Sanjay K. Srivastava and asked the IOC to ascertain whether any govt or external influence was exerted during the electoral process.The letter comes after Usha’s own electoral setback, with the IOA president finishing fifth with 40 votes in a six-way contest for four women’s SOM positions. Anju Bobby George topped the poll with 53 votes, followed by Rani Rampal (50), Dola Banerjee (45) and Saina Nehwal (43). Anitha Pauldurai secured six.In her letter, Usha has clarified that her complaint is not intended to challenge the election result “merely because of its outcome”, nor is it directed against any individual on personal grounds. Instead, she has stated that it concerns “the conduct and oversight of the electoral process” and the need to uphold IOA autonomy.Elaborating on her first allegation, Usha has written that WhatsApp communications circulated under the names of incumbent IOA executive committee members Dola Banerjee and Yogeshwar Dutt allegedly solicited votes for a particular panel, identifying four candidates by name and ballot details.

She stated that she brought these communications to Srivastava’s attention, citing clauses 1.9 and 3.2 of the model code of conduct issued on Oct 30.Quoting Clause 3.2, Usha pointed out that incumbent EC members “shall refrain from making public declarations” and “may in no way support a candidate”. She alleged that the communications raised concerns over compliance with the code and equal treatment of candidates.Usha has also alleged that communications attributed to an incumbent IOA EC member raised concerns about voters being asked to confirm their voting activity. Separately, she referred to messages involving an individual identified to her as Sanjay Mishra, stated to be secretary of the badminton association, who allegedly asked athletes to confirm after voting and invoked the ministry through statements such as “from ministry” and “ministry is asking if we have confirmation msg. ”Questioning the reference to the ministry, Usha wrote: “I am not asserting that the ministry issued such an instruction.” However, she has asked the IOC to independently establish whether the ministry or any govt official sought information identifying voters or confirming their participation, and, if not, why its name was invoked. She stated that any such monitoring could undermine the independence and confidentiality expected in a secret-ballot election.On the handling of her complaints, Usha has alleged that she submitted four separate representations to Srivastava during the election process but received “neither an acknowledgement nor a substantive response” to any of them. She has sought an examination of the RO’s handling of these representations and whether the mechanisms under the model code of conduct were effectively applied.Invoking fundamental principle 5 and rules 27.6 and 2 of the Olympic Charter, Usha has argued that the concerns, if substantiated, go beyond an individual election dispute. She has also linked the issue to India’s ambition to host the 2036 Olympic Games, stating that the IOA must uphold the standards of “independence, transparency and good governance” expected within the Olympic movement.Among her specific demands, Usha has asked the IOC to examine the alleged campaigning by incumbent EC members, investigate the reported requests for voting confirmations, ascertain whether any govt or external influence was exerted, and consider referring the matter to its relevant department, Ethics and Compliance Office or Ethics Commission. She has also sought corrective measures to safeguard future IOA elections.Requesting confidentiality, Usha has stated that some information was shared by individuals who may be reluctant to come forward publicly. She said she had withheld private WhatsApp communications and identifying details of voters to protect them from possible repercussions, while offering to provide supporting material through an appropriate confidential channel. The letter was also copied to IOC officials James Macleod and Jérôme Poivey.Usha had recently met Coventry on the sidelines of the Youth Olympic Games (YOG) in Dakar on Nov 2 and discussed India’s Olympic and 2038 Asian Games bids.Meanwhile, sources in Usha’s camp said she is neither contemplating approaching courts to challenge the SOM election outcome nor exploring the possibility of seeking nomination from an NSF to regain entry into the IOA general assembly as a voter. They said the camp’s hopes rest on IOC intervention following the complaint, alongside efforts to seek the PMO’s intervention into “alleged irregularities”.Usha’s defeat followed an extraordinary withdrawal phase in which eight male candidates withdrew, leaving four elected unopposed, while five women withdrew, reducing the women’s contest to six. All 80 voters eventually cast their ballots. Usha secured 40 votes, but her letter has now shifted the focus to the conduct and oversight of the election itself.