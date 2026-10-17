শনিবার, ১৭ অক্টোবর ২০২৬, ০৮:৫৫ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Ranabaali: Reviews And Ratings Of Vijay-Rashmika Film Disabled On BookMyShow After Court Order | Telugu Cinema News Under pressure and on the move: India coach flags mental fatigue in camp amid ‘jam-packed’ schedule | Cricket News বঙ্গভঙ্গ দিবসে কর্মসূচি না থাকায় বিএনপির সমালোচনা জেডিপির হাম ও হামের উপসর্গে ১৬ দিনে ৭৮ শিশুর মৃত্যু মক্কায় মসজিদে ‘অশালীন কর্মকাণ্ডে’র দায়ে বাংলাদেশি নারী-পুরুষের মৃত্যুদণ্ড কার্যকর মেধার স্বীকৃতিস্বরূপ ডিন’স অ্যাওয়ার্ড পেলেন খুবির ২০ শিক্ষার্থী Jailer 2 Day 1 Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth’s Film Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark In Just 24 Hours | Tamil Cinema News Opaque selection, forced doubles pairing: Para-shuttlers challenge Para Asian Games non-selection in Delhi HC | Asian Para Games 2026 News শিক্ষক, শিক্ষিকা করে মাদক ব্যবসা সঠিক প্রতিবেদন দেওয়ার কথা বলে ২৭ হাজার ৫০০ টাকা নেওয়ার অভিযোগ তহশিলদারের বিরুদ্ধে
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

Under pressure and on the move: India coach flags mental fatigue in camp amid ‘jam-packed’ schedule | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ১৭ অক্টোবর, ২০২৬
  • ১১ সময় দেখুন
Under pressure and on the move: India coach flags mental fatigue in camp amid ‘jam-packed’ schedule | Cricket News


India’s fast bowling coach Morne Morkel on Friday praised the bowlers for continuing to deliver for the team despite the “mental fatigue” caused by a packed schedule.Indian cricketers have had a busy couple of months, playing several bilateral series as well as competing at the Asian Games in Japan.“I read everything that’s written on social media. One thing that we sometimes forget is that mental fatigue plays a big part. We have to manage that and you have to be smart with it. If you look at this T20 side, some of the players went for the Asian Games, and then went straight into a full series now (vs the West Indies),” Morkel said on the eve of the fifth T20I in Bengaluru.“Then they had to fly off to Delhi for a presentation there (meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi) and back here in the morning. And, now, we have to get them ready for a game. So, that is the reality and these guys are also human,” he added.Morkel stressed that players need enough time to recover between matches to perform at their best.“And for me, your execution and your skills will be better when you’ve recovered well, when you’ve slept well, and once you’ve mentally refreshed and that is a challenge. We’re going to fly now to New Zealand. It’s a jam-packed schedule there as well.”With another busy schedule ahead, the former South African fast bowler urged people to be measured in their criticism of the team’s bowling performances.“And that is sometimes a tricky thing. So, I’ve got a lot of respect for these guys, with the performances that they are at the moment producing for Team India, with the schedule we have.“You know, and that’s why I sometimes think we can allow them to make a mistake and allow them to have an off game and not be on them, because of the mental load and expectation on these players,” he added.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Opaque selection, forced doubles pairing: Para-shuttlers challenge Para Asian Games non-selection in Delhi HC | Asian Para Games 2026 News

Opaque selection, forced doubles pairing: Para-shuttlers challenge Para Asian Games non-selection in Delhi HC | Asian Para Games 2026 News

‘Got to look at luggage weight’: Shai Hope jokes after winning third Player of the Match award during this India tour | Cricket News

‘Got to look at luggage weight’: Shai Hope jokes after winning third Player of the Match award during this India tour | Cricket News

‘Abhishek Sharma was also taking a little time’: Cheteshwar Pujara explains why Sanju Samson struggled in IND vs WI 3rd T20I | Cricket News

‘Abhishek Sharma was also taking a little time’: Cheteshwar Pujara explains why Sanju Samson struggled in IND vs WI 3rd T20I | Cricket News

Sarah Dambanevana, first Zimbabwean female umpire in Women’s T20 World Cup, passes away at 36 | Cricket News

Sarah Dambanevana, first Zimbabwean female umpire in Women’s T20 World Cup, passes away at 36 | Cricket News

Shikhar Mohan, another boy from Ranchi, who is making himself count | Cricket News

Shikhar Mohan, another boy from Ranchi, who is making himself count | Cricket News

Worst in 40 years! Manchester United script unwanted record after draw against 10-man Tottenham Hotspur | Football News

Worst in 40 years! Manchester United script unwanted record after draw against 10-man Tottenham Hotspur | Football News

শ্রীবরদীতে ইউপি নির্বাচনে চেয়ারম্যান প্রার্থী ইউপি সদস্য হাসানুজ্জামান রনির মোটর সাইকেল শোভাযাত্রা
শ্রীবরদীতে ইউপি নির্বাচনে চেয়ারম্যান প্রার্থী ইউপি সদস্য হাসানুজ্জামান রনির মোটর সাইকেল শোভাযাত্রা
বিএনপির অফিসিয়াল ফেসবুক পেজে জীবিত বিএনপি নেতার মৃত্যুর তথ্য প্রকাশ
বিএনপির অফিসিয়াল ফেসবুক পেজে জীবিত বিএনপি নেতার মৃত্যুর তথ্য প্রকাশ
হারানো অ্যান্ড্রয়েড ফোন খুঁজে পাওয়ার সহজ নিয়ম
হারানো অ্যান্ড্রয়েড ফোন খুঁজে পাওয়ার সহজ নিয়ম
আবু সাঈদ হত্যা মামলায় দণ্ডিত ১১ জনকে বেরোবি থেকে স্থায়ী বহিষ্কার
আবু সাঈদ হত্যা মামলায় দণ্ডিত ১১ জনকে বেরোবি থেকে স্থায়ী বহিষ্কার
Argentina vs Benin Highlights: Lionel Messi bids farewell to Argentina with 3-0 win
Argentina vs Benin Highlights: Lionel Messi bids farewell to Argentina with 3-0 win
মিরপুরের উচ্ছেদ অভিযান নিয়ে জামায়াত আমিরের বক্তব্য
মিরপুরের উচ্ছেদ অভিযান নিয়ে জামায়াত আমিরের বক্তব্য
লক্ষ্মীপুরে কিশোর অপরাধ দমনে ৩ দিনে আটক ৫৪৯
লক্ষ্মীপুরে কিশোর অপরাধ দমনে ৩ দিনে আটক ৫৪৯
জেসিআই ঢাকা ডায়নামিকের ‘নূরের আলো’—সৌরবিদ্যুতে আলোকিত হচ্ছে এতিমখানা ও মাদ্রাসা
জেসিআই ঢাকা ডায়নামিকের ‘নূরের আলো’—সৌরবিদ্যুতে আলোকিত হচ্ছে এতিমখানা ও মাদ্রাসা
শিক্ষক, শিক্ষিকা করে মাদক ব্যবসা
শিক্ষক, শিক্ষিকা করে মাদক ব্যবসা
মক্কায় মসজিদে ‘অশালীন কর্মকাণ্ডে’র দায়ে বাংলাদেশি নারী-পুরুষের মৃত্যুদণ্ড কার্যকর
মক্কায় মসজিদে ‘অশালীন কর্মকাণ্ডে’র দায়ে বাংলাদেশি নারী-পুরুষের মৃত্যুদণ্ড কার্যকর
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaosher

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST