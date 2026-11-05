‘When he stays in fourth gear, then God help you’: Ravi Shastri as Virat Kohli surpasses Sachin Tendulkar | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Virat Kohli made batting look easy in India’s first ODI against New Zealand in Auckland on Wednesday. The star batter scored 74 runs off 51 balls to help India win the match by five wickets (DLS) and take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.India had to chase a revised target of 143 runs in 32 overs. Kohli made sure there was no late drama as India reached the target in just 22.4 overs.Kohli hit 13 fours and a six during his innings. His shots through the covers and pulls were among the highlights of his knock.Former India head coach Ravi Shastri was full of praise for Kohli. He said the 74-run innings was as valuable as a century because of the conditions in which it was played.“A 70 in conditions like these is worth a hundred. He never got ahead of himself throughout the innings. And when he stays in fourth gear like this, then God help you. When the youngsters in the dressing room watch him and how he still gets angry at getting out at 38, they’ll understand they have work to do,” Ravi Shastri said on Sony Sports.Shastri also spoke about the support Kohli gave captain Shubman Gill during the chase. According to him, Kohli’s ability to take quick singles kept the New Zealand bowlers under pressure.“He also took a lot of pressure off Shubman Gill at the other end. He gets off strike so quickly that the pressure is on the bowler at all times. I’ve seen him for all those years and I can’t tell you if he has batted better.”

Kohli leaves Sachin behind in ODI chases

Kohli’s innings also helped him break another major record. He went past Sachin Tendulkar to become the highest run-scorer in ODI run chases. Sachin had scored 8,720 runs in 242 innings while batting second in ODIs. His record included 17 centuries and 52 half-centuries at an average of 42.33.Kohli has now scored 8,741 runs in 169 innings in ODI chases. He has done so at an average of 66.21 and a strike rate of 95.03. His tally includes 30 centuries and 46 half-centuries.His record is even better when India win while chasing. Kohli has scored 6,477 runs in 108 innings in successful ODI chases. His average is 89.95 and his strike rate is over 98. He has scored 25 centuries and 30 half-centuries, with 183 being his highest score.

Kohli matches Ponting’s record against New Zealand

There was another record for Kohli in the first ODI. He equalled former Australia captain Ricky Ponting’s record for the most runs against New Zealand in ODI cricket.Both Kohli and Ponting have scored 1,971 runs against New Zealand.Kohli has reached this total in 37 innings at an average of 57.97 and a strike rate of 97.86. He has seven centuries and 11 half-centuries against the Black Caps.Ponting scored the same number of runs in 50 innings across 51 matches. His average was 45.83, with six centuries and 12 half-centuries.Kohli’s latest performance added two more major records to his name and helped India start the ODI series with a win.