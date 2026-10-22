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Who is Suvarna Raj? Asian Para Games gold medallist who is also an advocate | Asian Para Games 2026 News

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  • আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ২২ অক্টোবর, ২০২৬
  • ৫৬ সময় দেখুন
Who is Suvarna Raj? Asian Para Games gold medallist who is also an advocate | Asian Para Games 2026 News


Suvarna Raj (Image credit: PCI)

Suvarna Raj, a 44-year-old para-athlete from Greater Noida, won gold for India in the women’s F54 discus throw at the Asian Para Games on Thursday. She finished first with a best throw of 15.66m, adding another medal to her international career.A wheelchair user, Suvarna has been competing in para-athletics since 2017. She has represented India at three Asian Para Games and several international events. Away from sports, she works to improve accessibility for people with disabilities.

Suvarna Raj wins gold with 15.66m throw

Suvarna produced a steady performance in the final, with four of her six throws going beyond 15m. Her best effort came in the fifth attempt, when she threw 15.66m to take the gold medal.Iran’s Shahla Hadidi won silver with 15.45m, while Vietnam’s Thi Ngoc Thuy Nguyen finished third with 14.65m.Suvarna’s six attempts were 13.68m, 15.09m, 15.05m, 14.57m, 15.66m and 15.19m.

Who is Suvarna Raj?

Suvarna is an international para-athlete who competes in the F54 discus throw category. She is coached by Pintu Nagar and has built her career through regular training and hard work since taking up the sport in 2017.She is ranked second in Asia in the F54 discus throw, according to previously reported rankings. Her latest gold at the Asian Para Games adds to a growing list of achievements.

Suvarna Raj’s medals and achievements

Suvarna has won medals at several international competitions.

  • Asian Para Games: Gold in the women’s F54 discus throw in 2026.
  • Dubai World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2026: Bronze in the women’s F54/55 discus throw at the 17th Fazza International Para Athletics Championship.
  • Canberra Track Meet, Australia, January 2026: Gold in discus throw and silver in shot put.
  • National Youth Award, 2015: Received the award from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.
  • Her career reflects years of work in both training and international competition.

Suvarna Raj’s work beyond sports

Suvarna is also an accessibility specialist and disability rights advocate. She has carried out more than 1,000 accessibility audits across India to help identify barriers faced by people with disabilities.She has also served as the Election Commission of India’s Brand Ambassador for Accessible Elections, supporting efforts to make voting easier for people with disabilities.Her training and competition expenses are supported under the government’s Annual Calendar for Training and Competition (ACTC). She has received financial assistance of Rs 7,70,607 under the programme.

What is the F54 discus throw category?

F54 is a classification for seated field athletes whose impairments affect trunk and lower-body function. Athletes compete from a throwing chair and use their arms and upper-body strength to throw the discus.Limited trunk control can affect how they balance and generate power during a throw.



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