রবিবার, ১১ অক্টোবর ২০২৬, ১২:২৫ অপরাহ্ন
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Worst in 40 years! Manchester United script unwanted record after draw against 10-man Tottenham Hotspur | Football News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: রবিবার, ১১ অক্টোবর, ২০২৬
  • ৪৯ সময় দেখুন
Worst in 40 years! Manchester United script unwanted record after draw against 10-man Tottenham Hotspur | Football News


Soccer Football – ​Premier League – Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur – Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain – October 10, 2026 Manchester United manager Michael Carrick looks dejected after the match

Manchester United recorded their worst start to a league season in nearly 40 years after being held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on Saturday.United have collected just six points from their first six Premier League matches, winning only once and failing to secure victory in their last four games.Tottenham, meanwhile, remain without a league win after six matches. Despite sitting 18th in the table, manager Roberto De Zerbi was encouraged by his players’ fighting spirit, particularly after they came back to score with 10 men.

Tottenham fight back despite red card

Bryan Mbeumo gave Manchester United the lead against the run of play. Tottenham’s Rodrigo Bentancur was later sent off for head-butting Luke Shaw, giving United a numerical advantage and hope of securing three points.However, Tottenham refused to give up, with Dominic Solanke heading home a 92nd-minute equaliser to silence the home crowd.“I am very happy because I have seen the right spirit and character,” De Zerbi told Sky Sports after the match.Reflecting on his team’s response, he added: “We suffered in the game. I like the situation we were in with the red card. We need this situation. We have not accepted the defeat. We have to react in all ways we can.”Despite spending more than £300 million ($397 million) during the summer transfer window, Tottenham have struggled for results. De Zerbi remains confident his approach can work, saying: “We have to believe in ourselves and this football way,” and adding, “If we believe, improve and play as a team, we will score many goals and win many games. If we don’t play as a team, it is impossible.”

United miss another opportunity

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick was disappointed that his team failed to take advantage of Tottenham’s dismissal and secure the win.“We were mixed (in performance),” Carrick said, admitting his side struggled to find their rhythm in the first half.United have also failed to win their last three league games against teams that had a player sent off.“It’s a game we should kill off. And we didn’t,” Carrick said. “Very disappointed to be in a position like that and not come away with the game.”



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