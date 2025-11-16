রবিবার, ১৬ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৮:২৮ অপরাহ্ন
‘You deserve to lose’: Ex-England captain’s brutal attack on Team India, Eden Gardens pitch, hails WTC champs | Cricket News

  রবিবার, ১৬ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
‘You deserve to lose’: Ex-England captain’s brutal attack on Team India, Eden Gardens pitch, hails WTC champs | Cricket News


Team India suffered a humbling defeat as SA won by 30 runs at Eden Gardens (Images via AP)

Michael Vaughan added to his attack on the Eden Gardens surface after India slipped to a 30-run defeat against South Africa in the opening Test, saying the hosts had set themselves up for the result that followed. The former England captain, who had already criticised the conditions during the match, was sharper in tone once India were bowled out for 93 in their chase of 124. “Awful pitch in Kolkata … #INDvSA,” he posted during the second day as the contest moved rapidly towards an early finish. And after South Africa sealed victory inside three days, Vaughan wrote, “Prepare a pitch like that and you deserve to lose against the World Test champs …. brilliant win by SA …. #INDvSA.”

‘When you don’t play well, this is what happens’: Gautam Gambhir reacts to 1st Test defeat, points out what India lacked

The surface dominated discussion throughout the Test. South Africa were dismissed for 159 on the first day, and India managed only a 30-run lead in response. By the second evening, the visitors were 93 for 7, with both teams struggling against uneven bounce and sharp turn. Spinners eventually accounted for most of the dismissals across both innings.

Screenshot 2025-11-16 172816

Michael Vaughan on X

The match ended on Sunday when Simon Harmer completed an eight-wicket match haul to bowl India out. The hosts, playing without Shubman Gill in the second innings due to a neck injury, lost wickets in quick succession as Harmer and Keshav Maharaj tightened control. India’s brief resistance came through Washington Sundar’s 31 and Axar Patel’s late hitting, but the chase never stabilised. While several former cricketers expressed disappointment with the pitch, Gautam Gambhir defended the preparation, saying the conditions were exactly what the team had sought. “This is exactly the pitch we were looking for… the curator was very, very helpful, and this is exactly what we wanted,” Gambhir said. He added, “When you don’t play well, this is what happens.”

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma, who made a patient 55 not out, said his team “tried to hold our ground as much as we could,” acknowledging the difficulty of batting on the surface. India’s stand-in captain Rishabh Pant said the side “should’ve been able to chase this score.” India’s home run last season ended inconsistently, and this defeat added to a stretch of mixed results. With the second Test in Guwahati approaching, scrutiny over conditions and preparation is likely to continue alongside discussions about India’s performance.





