Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor Marries Sharan Sharma; Disha Patani On Making Her Hollywood Debut | Bollywood News

Last Updated: July 11, 2026, 22:03 IST

Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor shared dreamy wedding pics with Sharan Sharma, while Disha Patani opened up on her Hollywood debut.

Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor and Sharan Sharma’s wedding photos won hearts, while Disha Patani discussed her Hollywood debut.

Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor has finally shared the first pictures from her intimate wedding ceremony with filmmaker Sharan Sharma, and the photos are all heart. The actor took to Instagram to post a carousel from the couple’s wedding proceedings, offering fans a glimpse into a celebration that looked deeply personal, warm and refreshingly fuss-free.

For More: Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor Marries Sharan Sharma, Shares Dreamy Wedding Photos

Disha Patani is now going global. The actress is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Holiguards Saga – The Portal of Force. The film is directed by none other than Kevin Spacey, marking his fifth project since his acquittal on sexual assault charges in the UK. In Holiguards Saga, Disha will be seen playing a pivotal role.

For More: Disha Patani On Making Her Hollywood Debut: ‘You Can’t Sit Here And Crack Roles There’

Members of Bajrang Dal in Bihar’s Forbesganj area recently held a protest against Aamir Khan’s third marriage to Gauri Spratt. They burnt Bollywood actor’s effigy and accused him of practicing ‘love jihad’. During the protests, slogans like “Aamir Khan murdabad” and “Aamir Khan jihadi Bharat chodo” were also raised.

For More: Aamir Khan Accused Of ‘Love Jihad’, Bajrang Dal Protests Against Actor’s 3rd Marriage To Gauri Spratt

Television actor Rohit Chandel, who is best known for his roles in Pandya Store and Kashibai Bajirao Ballal, has been arrested by the Mumbai Police. He has been accused of allegedly stalking, repeatedly calling, harassing and assaulting a 16-year-old girl. A case has been registered against the actor under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

For More: TV Actor Rohit Chandel Arrested, Accused Of ‘Stalking, Assaulting’ 16-Year-Old Girl

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may still be keeping their wedding album locked away, but the newlyweds have already given fans their first real glimpse of married life. Just a week after reportedly tying the knot in New York, the couple was photographed together for the first time as husband and wife, and naturally, the internet lost its collective calm.

For More: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s First Public Appearance As Husband And Wife Breaks Internet

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About the Author Yatamanyu Narain Yatamanyu Narain is a Sub-Editor at News18.com with a passion for all things entertainment. Whether he’s breaking the latest Bollywood news or chatting with rising stars in the OTT world, he’s always …Read More

News movies bollywood Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor Marries Sharan Sharma; Disha Patani On Making Her Hollywood Debut