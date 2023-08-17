Alia Bhatt’s Lipstick Statement Stirs Controversy; Farhan Akhtar Breaks Silence On Don 3 Casting

Alia Bhatt has created a stir on social media after she revealed in a recent video that her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor would often ask her to “wipe off” her lipstick when he was her boyfriend because he liked her natural lip colour. The video in question has sparked a massive outrage on social media, with netizens calling Ranbir “a controlling husband”.

Farhan Akhtar has broken his silence on the massive backlash he received for casting Ranveer Singh in Don 3. The director announced earlier this month that Ranveer will be replacing Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3. The announcement was met with divided reactions. A majority of fans were disappointed with the replacement while others were wishing Ranveer the best to fill the big shoes. Addressing the reactions, Farhan pointed out that he faced a similar reaction when he brought in Shah Rukh to fill Amitabh Bachchan’s shoes as Don. However, Farhan feels Ranveer is going to be amazing as Don.

Welcome 3 has been making headlines for a long time and now the makers have finally announced that the third film in the franchise will be titled ‘Welcome To The Jungle’. On Wednesday, Producer Firoz Nadiadwala shared the big news with fans and revealed that Welcome 3 will hit theatres on Christmas next year. “FIROZ A NADIADWALA LOCKS CHRISTMAS 2024 FOR ‘WELCOME 3’… #WelcomeToTheJungle is the title of the third instalment of #Welcome franchise… Producer #FirozANadiadwala has decided to bring the family entertainer in #Christmas2024,” trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote while sharing the big update.

Sonam Kapoor shared a cryptic post just a day after Rana Daggubati issued an apology to her. Rana Daggubati recently claimed that “a big big Hindi cinema heroine” wasted Dulquer Salmaan’s time on set on a movie they were working on. He claimed that time was wasted because she was engaged on a call with her London-based partner. Many assumed it was Sonam but Rana issued an apology on Tuesday and cleared the air.

Imran Khan on Wednesday gave fans a glimpse behind the scenes of his action thriller film Luck. In a candid Instagram post, Imran shared a series of behind-the-scenes (BTS) photos, offering a sneak peek and revealing an unexpected incident that took place during the shooting.

