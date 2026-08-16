Allu Arjun Deletes I-Day Post After Backlash Over Missing Ashoka Chakra, Branding On Red Fort: ‘What A Shame’ | Telugu Cinema News

News movies telugu-cinema Allu Arjun Deletes I-Day Post After Backlash Over Missing Ashoka Chakra, Branding On Red Fort: ‘What A Shame’

Last Updated: August 16, 2026, 06:45 IST

Allu Arjun deleted his Independence Day post after users criticised an image of the Indian flag without the Ashoka Chakra and questioned the branding.

Allu Arjun’s Independence Day post sparked debate on X over the missing Ashoka Chakra and his branding on the Red Fort artwork.

Allu Arjun faced massive backlash on Independence Day after sharing a patriotic post that showed the Indian national flag without the Ashoka Chakra. The image also carried the actor’s name and logo over an illustration of the Red Fort, leading to a debate on X, formerly Twitter, over the way the national symbols had been presented.

Allu Arjun Deletes Independence Day Post After Flag Controversy

The post featured the words “HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY” along with an illustration of the Red Fort and the Indian tricolour. Users soon pointed out that the flag in the artwork appeared to be missing the Ashoka Chakra, the navy blue wheel that forms the centre of India’s national flag.

Some users were unhappy with the omission. One person wrote, “Lack of knowledge.” Another said, “He has no knowledge at all, National Flag should have Ashoka Chakra.”

Others questioned the branding used in the greeting, with one user asking, “Why is his name on red fort”. Another comment read, “He does not even know what the national flag of India looks like.”

The debate continued on X, with screenshots of the post being shared even after Allu Arjun deleted it.

Some Fans Defend Allu Arjun

Some users felt the criticism was excessive and said that the missing Ashoka Chakra could have been a design error by the actor’s team. One user wrote, “We can see Ashoka chakra below happy but not on the flag could be a mistake. Stop making it a big thing, people do mistakes and it’s the mistake of his team.”

Another user made a similar point, writing, “We can see Ashoka chakra below happy but not on the flag could be a mistake. Stop making it a big thing, people do mistakes and it’s the mistake of his team.”

Allu Arjun has not publicly addressed the criticism or explained why the image was shared and later removed.

Allu Arjun’s Next Film Is Raaka

The controversy comes as Allu Arjun is in the middle of work on Raaka, his much-awaited sci-fi action film with filmmaker Atlee. The project was earlier known as AA22xA6 before its title was officially changed to Raaka, with Deepika Padukone as the female lead. The film also features Janhvi Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.

Raaka has already drawn attention for Allu Arjun’s striking first look, in which he appeared bald and in a heavily transformed, beast-like avatar. The actor and Atlee unveiled the title and first look in April 2026, positioning the film as one of his major projects following the Pushpa franchise.

The film’s production is still ongoing. Recent reports said filming has also been affected by Rashmika Mandanna’s injury, with the shoot expected to resume around September or October, while pregnant Deepika Padukone, who is expecting her second child with actor Ranveer Singh, has continued filming her portions.

Read More: ‘Encouraging Stalking’: Allu Arjun Faces Backlash For Saying ‘Wait Outside Your Crush’s House’ At Fan Meet

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About the Author Shreyanka Mazumdar Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving into the glitz and glamour of the entertainment wo…Read More

First Published: August 16, 2026, 06:45 IST