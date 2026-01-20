বুধবার, ২১ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৭:৩০ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Govinda’s Nephew Reacts To Sunita Ahuja’s Claim Of Actor Neglecting His Kids: ‘No Father Can Do It’ | Bollywood News Priyanka Chopra Hops On Viral 2016 Trend, Shares Oscars Debut, White House Dinner Pic With Obamas | Bollywood News ‘Are you sure?’ – Bangladesh captain Litton Das makes shocking T20 World Cup admission | Cricket News ‘You’ll struggle to remember’: Sanjay Manjrekar explains ‘World Cup’ theory after India’s ODI series defeat to New Zealand | Cricket News Priyanka Chopra Gets Emotional As Her Mom Hosts Vikas Khanna; Brother Siddharth Cooks Dinner For Chef | Bollywood News Harry Styles Announces New Single ‘Aperture’ Ahead of Fourth Album Kiss All the Time | Hollywood News Netflix Switches Warner Bros. Deal To All-Cash $83 Billion Sale; Shareholder Vote By April | Hollywood News Karan Kundrra Says His Relationship With Tejasswi Prakash Is Constantly Scrutinised: ‘We Can’t Complain’ | Television News ঢাবির সুফিয়া কামাল হলে ‌‘এআই’ প্রশিক্ষণ কর্মশালা অনুষ্ঠিত মিরপুরে জামায়াতের ওপর হামলার প্রতিবাদে বিক্ষোভ
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

‘Are you sure?’ – Bangladesh captain Litton Das makes shocking T20 World Cup admission | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বুধবার, ২১ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
  • ০ সময় দেখুন
‘Are you sure?’ – Bangladesh captain Litton Das makes shocking T20 World Cup admission | Cricket News


NEW DELHI: Bangladesh captain Litton Das raised fresh questions over his team’s participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup after Rangpur Riders were knocked out of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Tuesday.Litton was speaking after Rangpur lost a tense, low-scoring qualifier to Sylhet Titans. Chasing just 112, Sylhet won off the last ball when Chris Woakes hit Faheem Ashraf for a six. Rangpur’s exit came moments before Litton walked into the press conference.

Suryakumar Yadav press conference: On India T20I Playing XI, personal form and more

Asked whether the slow pitches in the BPL were good preparation for the T20 World Cup, Litton replied bluntly: “Are you sure we are going to play in the World Cup?”“In fact, there is still a long time to go before the World Cup, and we are not even certain whether we will go at all. This is by no means an ideal wicket for T20 cricket. We had expected a much better wicket for a qualifier match,” Litton said, as quoted by Bangladeshi media The Daily Star.When questioned if the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had discussed its World Cup decision with him, Litton was clear. “No,” he said. Asked if such a discussion should have happened since he is the T20I captain, he added, “I don’t know, but it hasn’t happened with me.”The uncertainty comes after Bangladesh rejected what it called “unreasonable conditions” set by the ICC for participating in the T20 World Cup in India. Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Nazrul said Bangladesh would not accept pressure. “If the ICC bows to pressure from the Indian cricket board and imposes unreasonable conditions on us, we will not accept them,” he said.Nazrul also pointed to past examples. “There are precedents in international cricket, when India refused to play in Pakistan, the ICC changed the venue. We have reasonably asked for a venue Change,” he added.The issue escalated after Mustafizur Rahman was removed from IPL 2026, following which BCB reiterated it would not tour India under the current situation.While ICC sources say Bangladesh were given a January 21 deadline, BCB has denied this. Media committee chairman Amjad Hossain said, “no specific date” has been set. He explained that discussions are ongoing and the ICC will respond later.For now, ICC remains firm on the schedule. Bangladesh are set to play group matches in Kolkata and Mumbai starting February 7. With the opener just weeks away, Bangladesh’s World Cup participation remains uncertain.Bangladesh squad for T20 World Cup: Litton Das (C), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Tawhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shaif Uddin, Shoriful Islam



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
‘You’ll struggle to remember’: Sanjay Manjrekar explains ‘World Cup’ theory after India’s ODI series defeat to New Zealand | Cricket News

‘You’ll struggle to remember’: Sanjay Manjrekar explains ‘World Cup’ theory after India’s ODI series defeat to New Zealand | Cricket News

WPL: Welcome win for Jemimah Rodrigues and Delhi Capitals; Mumbai Indians second on table despite fourth loss | Cricket News

WPL: Welcome win for Jemimah Rodrigues and Delhi Capitals; Mumbai Indians second on table despite fourth loss | Cricket News

SA20 Season 4 playoffs: What makes Sunrisers Eastern Cape this good? | Cricket News

SA20 Season 4 playoffs: What makes Sunrisers Eastern Cape this good? | Cricket News

Rohit Sharma’s captaincy record that stood tall for two years — until it was finally broken | Cricket News

Rohit Sharma’s captaincy record that stood tall for two years — until it was finally broken | Cricket News

‘I would like to bat the same way’: Suryakumar Yadav on his poor form ahead of 1st T20I vs New Zealand | Cricket News

‘I would like to bat the same way’: Suryakumar Yadav on his poor form ahead of 1st T20I vs New Zealand | Cricket News

IND vs NZ: Not Shreyas Iyer! India captain Suryakumar Yadav reveals Tilak Varma’s replacement in playing XI | Cricket News

IND vs NZ: Not Shreyas Iyer! India captain Suryakumar Yadav reveals Tilak Varma’s replacement in playing XI | Cricket News

নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
এক বছরে বন্যপ্রাণী ৬৭টি উদ্ধার
এক বছরে বন্যপ্রাণী ৬৭টি উদ্ধার
কক্সবাজার সমুদ্র সৈকতে পরিচ্ছন্নতা কর্মসূচি অনুষ্ঠিত
কক্সবাজার সমুদ্র সৈকতে পরিচ্ছন্নতা কর্মসূচি অনুষ্ঠিত
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
ডাকাতির ঘটনায় যুবদল নেতাসহ দেশীয় অস্ত্রসহ তিন ডাকাত গ্রেফতার , লুণ্ঠিত মালামাল উদ্ধার
ডাকাতির ঘটনায় যুবদল নেতাসহ দেশীয় অস্ত্রসহ তিন ডাকাত গ্রেফতার , লুণ্ঠিত মালামাল উদ্ধার
ভূঞাপুরে ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালতের ১১টি ওষুধের দোকানে জরিমানা ২ লাখ ২০ হাজার!
ভূঞাপুরে ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালতের ১১টি ওষুধের দোকানে জরিমানা ২ লাখ ২০ হাজার!
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST