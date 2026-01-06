Ashes: Travis Head, Steve Smith centuries put Australia on top vs England at SCG | Cricket News

Steve Smith and Travis Head (Image credit: Getty Images)

Run-machine Travis Head smashed a scintillating 163, while Steve Smith compiled a composed unbeaten 129, as Australia built a 134-run lead over England to seize control on day three of the fifth and final Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday.It was Head’s third century of the series, adding to his match-winning 123 in Perth and 170 in Adelaide, underlining his destructive form at the top of the order. Smith, meanwhile, notched his first hundred of the series, guiding Australia to 518-7 by stumps in response to England’s first-innings total of 384. Beau Webster remained unbeaten on 42 at the close.

With Australia leading the series 3-1, the hosts had already retained the Ashes, leaving England desperate for a morale-boosting win after their victory in the previous Test in Melbourne.“Nice batting wicket out there. Nice to start my innings on the back of a great innings from Travis Head,” Smith told Fox Sports. “When you’re out there with him, you forget about yourself and I was able to get into my work. Worked out well today.”Head reached his century off just 105 balls and looked set for a double, but he was dismissed in the third over after lunch by part-time spinner Jacob Bethell, who was bowling in the series for the first time. Bethell trapped the 32-year-old lbw attempting a sweep, ending a magnificent knock.Smith, in contrast, toyed with Bethell, dispatching him for a massive six en route to his 37th Test century—his 13th in Ashes cricket, moving past England legend Jack Hobbs. Only Don Bradman, with 19, has more Ashes hundreds.Veteran Usman Khawaja, playing his 88th and final Test after announcing retirement, fell lbw to Brydon Carse for 17, while Alex Carey made 16 before edging one to Josh Tongue. Nightwatchman Michael Neser contributed 24, and Cameron Green added 37.Dropped Catches and Key MomentsHead resumed on 91 alongside Neser on one after Jake Weatherald (21) and Marnus Labuschagne (48) were dismissed on Monday. He quickly found form, carving an early midwicket boundary off Ben Stokes and bringing up three figures with his 17th four, celebrated with a classic windmill of the bat.This was Head’s 12th Test century and his first in Sydney, cementing his reputation as one of cricket’s most versatile batsmen. Originally promoted to the top of the order in Perth due to Khawaja’s back injury, Head has made the role his own.Once his century was secure, Head hammered three consecutive fours off Matthew Potts and survived a let-off on 121 when he pulled Carse but Will Jacks dropped a simple catch near the boundary.Neser proved resilient at the crease, facing 90 balls to frustrate England, who squandered their last two reviews against him. Batting like a specialist top-order player, Neser struck four boundaries before edging a thin shot to wicketkeeper Jamie Smith off Carse.Smith, on 12, was dropped at leg slip by Zak Crawley, but reached lunch safely and passed 50 with a classy drive down the ground. After Khawaja’s dismissal, Carey played a series of textbook strokes before falling in a manner similar to his last two Tests.Smith Leads Australia’s ChargeUnfazed, Smith punished Stokes to the ropes for four to put Australia ahead for the first time in the innings and steadily moved to another stylish century.All-rounder Cameron Green faced pressure after a quiet series with both bat and ball, with his automatic selection questioned. He responded with a glorious cover drive and a big six, showcasing his potential. However, Green’s innings ended needlessly when he spooned Carse to Ben Duckett in the deep.