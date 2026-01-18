Babar Azam flops again as BBL nightmare deepens, proving Steve Smith’s call spot on | Cricket News

Babar Azam (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

Babar Azam’s difficult run in the 2025–26 Big Bash League showed no signs of easing as the Pakistan star endured another low return in Sydney Sixers’ must-win clash against Brisbane Heat at the Gabba on Sunday, January 18. Opening the batting once again alongside Steve Smith, Babar struggled from the outset while chasing a target of 172. On a surface offering early movement, he looked short of rhythm and confidence, managing just one run from seven deliveries before edging Australian quick Xavier Bartlett in the second over. It was another early exit that summed up his tournament so far.

The making of Cooper Connolly: Australia’s 22-year-old star

The innings came in the shadow of the controversy from Sixers’ previous match against Sydney Thunder, where Babar’s approach at the top had drawn criticism despite the team winning by five wickets. In that game, Smith blazed his way to a 41-ball century as the pair added 141 for the first wicket. Babar, however, scored 47 off 39 balls, with his strike rate becoming a talking point. Tension was visible during that partnership when, in the 11th over, Smith turned down a single after Babar had played three consecutive dot balls. Keen to take charge during the Power Surge, Smith kept the strike and made the decision count by smashing 32 runs off Ryan Hadley in the next over, the most runs ever scored in a single over in the league’s 15-year history. Babar appeared unhappy at the time and, after being dismissed off the very next ball he faced, walked back angrily, striking the boundary cushion with his bat. Sunday’s failure did little to strengthen Babar’s case. His numbers across the tournament paint a worrying picture. From 10 matches, he has scored 202 runs at an average of 25.26 and a strike rate of 104.12. Among batters who have faced at least 100 balls this season, only Cameron Bancroft and Mohammad Rizwan have scored at a slower rate. Despite Babar’s struggles, the Sixers got the job done. Brisbane Heat posted 171 for 9 after being sent in, with Nathan McSweeney top-scoring with an unbeaten 69 off 54 balls. Mitchell Starc led the bowling effort for Sydney with an impressive four-wicket haul, while Sam Curran chipped in with two wickets. In the chase, Steve Smith steadied the innings with 54 off 40 balls, before Sam Curran produced a match-winning unbeaten 53 off 27 deliveries. The Sixers reached the target in 18.4 overs to seal a five-wicket win, with Curran named Player of the Match. The victory booked Sydney Sixers a place in the first qualifier against Perth Scorchers at Perth Stadium on January 20. For Babar Azam, though, questions around form and tempo in the Big Bash League continue to grow.