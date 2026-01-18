সোমবার, ১৯ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৮:৫১ পূর্বাহ্ন
Rashmika Mandanna Revisits Japan Memories After Pushpa 2 Premiere: 'Can't Wait To Come Back Again' | Telugu Cinema News 'Bhabhi bol inko': Harshit Rana recalls how Virat Kohli pulled his leg after meeting Anushka Sharma – Watch | Cricket News Babar Azam flops again as BBL nightmare deepens, proving Steve Smith's call spot on | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

‘Bhabhi bol inko’: Harshit Rana recalls how Virat Kohli pulled his leg after meeting Anushka Sharma – Watch | Cricket News

  আপডেট সময়: সোমবার, ১৯ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
‘Bhabhi bol inko’: Harshit Rana recalls how Virat Kohli pulled his leg after meeting Anushka Sharma – Watch | Cricket News


Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma (Photo by Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images)

Harshit Rana recently shared a light moment that perfectly captures Virat Kohli’s playful side, taking fans back to the celebrations after India’s 2025 Champions Trophy triumph. Recalling the scenes inside the dressing room after the final, Rana said he was part of the squad but did not play the match. When he walked in after the win, he found himself meeting Anushka Sharma for the very first time. “I entered the dressing room, and Anushka Sharma was also there. I was meeting her for the first time. So I called her ‘ma’am’,” Rana said while speaking to MensXP. That, however, quickly turned into a joke at Rana’s expense. Kohli, never one to miss an opportunity for humour, immediately stepped in. “Then he told me, ‘tu ma’am kyu bol raha hai inko? Bhabhi bol inko’,” Rana recalled, laughing at the memory. Rana explained that he tried to justify himself, given it was their first interaction. “I told him that I am meeting her for the first time,” he said. Kohli was not done yet. “Then he told her that I am like that, and just some time ago I poured champagne on him, and I am calling you ma’am now.” When asked if Kohli is really as funny as he sometimes appears on camera, Rana did not hesitate. “A lot, he likes jokes a lot,” he said. Kohli has long been known for his intense and driven approach on the field, especially during his time as India’s captain, when the team reached new standards of fitness and competitiveness. But stories like these underline another side to him, a leader who enjoys keeping the dressing room atmosphere light and relaxed. Rana, meanwhile, has been steadily carving out his place among India’s emerging fast bowlers since making his international debut in 2024. After making his mark with KKR in the IPL, he was part of India’s 2025 Asia Cup-winning squad and has become a trusted option for Shubman Gill in the ongoing ODI series against New Zealand.



